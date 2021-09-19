Hillcats fall to Fredericksburg to close 2021 season

The season that began with so much promise — a 16-3 victory over Fredericksburg at Bank of the James Stadium in May that jumpstarted a thrilling eight-game winning streak for the Lynchburg Hillcats — ended with four straight road losses at Fredericksburg, the cellar-dwellers of the Low-A East North division.
The Hillcats fell in a 5-2 hole from which they could never escape in Sunday's season finale, which ended with a 6-2 Nationals victory that left Lynchburg below .500 for the season, with a 58-62 record in their first year in the revamped Low-A East.
Lynchburg dropped four of six in the closing series to Fredericksburg (44-76), including losing both ends of a doubleheader on Saturday. In Sunday's affair, FredNats starter Rodney Theophile allowed seven hits and two runs (one earned) over five innings to improve to 4-11. Hillcats centerfielder Korey Holland provided the main highlight for his club, blasting a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning, his sixth of the year. Andres Melendez and Jorge Burgos each went 2 for 5 for the Hillcats.
Lynchburg starter Aaron Davenport took the loss, pitching two innings and allowing four runs (all earned).
The Hillcats finish the season in third place in the North division, behind division winner Salem (71-49) and second place Delmarva (68-52). Delmarva defeated Salem 9-7 on Sunday and spoiled the Red Sox' hopes of making the postseason. Only the top two teams in the entire three-division league advance to the postseason this year. That means the Down East Wood Ducks (72-48) will face Charleston (82-38) in a best-of-five series for the Low-A East crown.
Salem and Down East entered play Sunday tied for the second spot in the playoffs, with 71 wins apiece.
Lynchburg occupied first place in the North division early in the season, but eventually faded to third place after Salem and Delmarva came on strong. Lynchburg rebounded in late July, but then steadily faded out of the playoff picture as the summer wore on.