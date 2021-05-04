Hillcats, fans return 600-plus days after last game

Julian Escobedo drew a four-pitch, leadoff walk, Johnkensy Noel singled and Micah Pries walked before the Nationals could record an out. The Hillcats got a score on a fielder’s choice, then sent another runner home on a Fredericksburg throwing error.

The 2-0 lead after the first inning ballooned to 8-0 in the second, the first of two frames in which the Hillcats scored six runs.

Those big innings came courtesy of two home runs in each.

Pries recorded the first long ball with one out and one on in the second. Johnathan Rodriguez added the next homer, a three-run shot, four batters later. Pries and Rodriguez’s hits in the frame both came on the first pitches they faced.

Alexfri Planez and Jhonkensy Noel had the other two homers in the eighth. Planez’s first hit of the night gave the Hillcats an 11-3 lead, and Noel crushed his third hit over the fence in center to up his RBI total to four.

Lynchburg’s final run came on a passed ball. In addition to the big second and eighth innings and a two-run frame to open the game, the Hillcats scored one run each in the third and sixth.

Noel (3 for 5), Pries (2 for 4), Yainer Diaz (2 for 5), Christian Cairo (2 for 4) and Rodriguez (3 for 6) all had multiple hits for Lynchburg.