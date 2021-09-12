Hillcats finish final home series with 10-5 win Sunday over Salem

Lynchburg got production from its entire lineup, including a bases-clearing double from Cesar Idrogo and a three-run homer from Andres Melendez, to earn a 10-5 win Sunday over Salem and finish its final series at Bank of the James Stadium on a high note.
The Red Sox (69-45) earned a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Hillcats (56-58) quickly answered. In the bottom half of the frame, the ’Cats put up four runs with two outs.
Salem starter Shane Drohan quickly retired the first two batters he faced but ran into trouble after that. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for Idrogo, who gave Lynchburg a 3-0 lead with one swing. The Hillcats scored once more in the first on an error.
A two-run fifth inning gave Lynchburg a 7-2 lead, and the Hillcats went up 10-3 in the sixth on Meledenz’s homer.
Salem put together a two-out rally in the ninth with three straight singles, including one each from Tyler McDonough and Tyler Miller that plated a run apiece. Closer Hugo Villalobos ended the threat after that by striking out Nicholas Northcut on three pitches.
Four Salem players had two hits apiece, including Miller, who also had a team-leading two RBIs.
All nine batters had at least one hit for Lynchburg. Miguel Jerez and Yordys Valdes had two hits each.
Zach Hart (8-2) earned the win out of the bullpen, allowing one run (earned) on one hit, walking one and fanning three in three innings.
Drohan (7-4) took the loss. He gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits, walked two and struck out one in one inning.
Lynchburg will take on the Nationals in Fredericksburg for its final series of the season. The six-game set is scheduled to begin Tuesday.