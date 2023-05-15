For the first time this season, the Lynchburg Hillcats enjoyed an off day having just won a series. To wrap up a two-week stay on the South Carolina coast, the 'Cats went 4-2 against Myrtle Beach in a set that featured Lynchburg’s longest win streak of the season by two games, another brilliant performance on the base paths and stellar showings by a few individuals.

Lynchburg (17-16) won four straight before dropping the last two games to the Pelicans, and is now 17-16 heading into a home series with Salem, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Everyday infielder Nate Furman continued to prove his worth at the top of the lineup for the ’Cats, putting together his best series of the year at the plate against Myrtle Beach. The rookie hit .500 in six games to drive his batting average up to .347, and reached base an additional 10 times via free passes (he drew eight walks and was plunked twice).

Furman also swiped eight bags against Myrtle Beach after going 10 of 22 with six stolen bases against the Pelicans in a six-game set in Lynchburg in April.

No player in the Carolina League has appeared in more games than Furman (32), who also sits atop the league leaderboard in multiple other categories.

He boasts the best on-base percentage (.514) and, once there, is a serious threat, having swiped 23 bags (tied for first) and scored 41 runs (16 more than anyone else in the league). Furman displays impressive plate discipline, too, to the tune of the most walks in the Carolina League (32) and the best strikeout percentage (.104).

Maick Collado is third among individuals with a .330 batting average, and Guy Lipscomb also is inside the top 20 after driving his average up to .284.

The three have helped Lynchburg to a .251 average as a team (second in the league) and league-best .371 on-base percentage.

They're also important pieces of the Hillcats’ strategy to reach by any means, then put pressure on the defense to prevent them from taking extra bases. After swiping 27 bags in the last series (an average of 4.5 per game), the ’Cats still have the most stolen bases (105) in all of Minor League Baseball — a stark contrast to their home run tally of eight, which is the worst number across all farm systems.

Although its offense faltered in the final two games against the Pelicans, scoring just three runs, those individual performances — along with a comeback victory in the opener for its first extra-innings win of the year — should give Lynchburg confidence against Salem (16-16).

The teams split a series last month in Salem.

This time around, Lynchburg’s pitching looks to be on more solid ground.

Against Myrtle Beach, two relievers who’ve struggled (Miguel Vinicio and Jack Jasiak) saw their ERAs go the right direction and picked up their first win each. Shawn Rapp, who’s been solid out of the bullpen, also earned his first win, and Magnus Ellerts, another reliable reliever, got his first save.

Austin Peterson took a tough-luck loss Sunday, but didn’t give up any earned runs and saw his ERA drop to 2.67.

Parker Messick joined Furman as providers of the biggest highlights last week after taking a perfect game into the seventh inning May 10. The rookie southpaw fanned a career-best seven batters as part of the longest outing of his career and didn’t surrender a run (for his third scoreless start of the season), resulting in a new 1.13 ERA.