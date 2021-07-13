Hillcats hold off Fredericksburg in series opener

Christian Cairo, Yainer Diaz and Cody Farhat all hit home runs, and Lynchburg pounded out three additional extra-base hits to muscle its way past visiting Fredericksburg, 7-5, in the opening bout of a six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The Hillcats climbed to one game below .500 and improved to 11-2 this season against the Nationals (19-42), who have sat in the cellar of the Low-A East North Division standings since Opening Day.
Fredericksburg got off to a 3-0 lead Tuesday before Cairo blasted his second homer of the season in the bottom of the third to get Lynchburg's scoring going.
Lynchburg (29-30, third place in the North Division) tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the fourth when Angel Martinez scored on a double to right by Diaz, who later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Farhat.
The FredNats took a 4-3 lead in the fifth, but Diaz tied the game again in Lynchburg's two-run sixth with a solo homer, his third of the season. Two batters later, it was Farhat's turn to unleash a home run to center, and his sixth long ball of 2021 gave Lynchburg the lead for good.
The Hillcats tacked on two more runs in the eighth, off an RBI-single by Diaz and a run-scoring double by Farhat.
Down 7-4, Fredericksburg attempted a ninth-inning rally against closer Andrew Misiaszek and scored once off a two-out double by Paul Witt. The FredNats went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base.
Lynchburg starter Jaime Arias-Bautista improved to 4-2 with the win. He threw six innings and gave up four runs (all earned) on six hits, walked two and struck out six. Misiaszek earned his first save of the season. Fredericksburg's Karlo Seijas took the loss and fell to 2-8.
Diaz led Lynchburg at the plate by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, upping his batting average to .320 in the process. Farhat went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
The teams return to action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.