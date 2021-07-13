Hillcats hold off Fredericksburg in series opener

Christian Cairo, Yainer Diaz and Cody Farhat all hit home runs, and Lynchburg pounded out three additional extra-base hits to muscle its way past visiting Fredericksburg, 7-5, in the opening bout of a six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Hillcats climbed to one game below .500 and improved to 11-2 this season against the Nationals (19-42), who have sat in the cellar of the Low-A East North Division standings since Opening Day.

Fredericksburg got off to a 3-0 lead Tuesday before Cairo blasted his second homer of the season in the bottom of the third to get Lynchburg's scoring going.

Lynchburg (29-30, third place in the North Division) tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the fourth when Angel Martinez scored on a double to right by Diaz, who later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Farhat.

The FredNats took a 4-3 lead in the fifth, but Diaz tied the game again in Lynchburg's two-run sixth with a solo homer, his third of the season. Two batters later, it was Farhat's turn to unleash a home run to center, and his sixth long ball of 2021 gave Lynchburg the lead for good.

The Hillcats tacked on two more runs in the eighth, off an RBI-single by Diaz and a run-scoring double by Farhat.