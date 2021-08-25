Hillcats leave chances on table in loss to Kannapolis

A night after scoring 13 runs and taking advantage of just about every opportunity Kannapolis gave them, the Hillcats failed to turn in a repeat performance. Lynchburg stranded eight runners Wednesday — and left three prime chances to score on the table — in a 3-2 loss to the Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, North Carolina.
The 'Cats (48-50) struck first in Game 2 of the six-game series, going up 2-0 on a single and bases-loaded balk in the third inning. But one swing from Wilber Sanchez changed the game's trajectory in the fifth.
Sanchez's third home run of the season was good for all three of the Cannon Ballers' runs. Misael Gonzalez reached on a hit by pitch and James Beard singled to set up Sanchez.
The homer gave Kannapolis (28-70) a one-run lead that stood the rest of the night.
Lynchburg had opportunities to tie or pull ahead in the fifth and seventh innings, putting a runner on third each time, but failed to take advantage.
After Petey Halpin tripled with two outs in the fifth, Angel Martinez left him there by looking at strike three.
In the seventh, Kannapolis erased one runner when Yordys Valdes grounded into a force out, but two other walks loaded the bases. The Hillcats, though, couldn't take advantage of either of the next two at-bats, recording a flyout and strikeout.
Lynchburg also had a runner at third with one out in the third inning but stranded him there.
Four Kannapolis pitchers combined to give up five hits in Game 2, after the staff gave up 10 in Game 1. The quartet also issued four walks Wednesday compared to 13 Tuesday.
Reliever Hunter Speer (1-1) threw 1 1/3 scoreless inning in earning the win.
Hillcats starter Jordan Jones (3-7) took the loss. He went 5 2/3 innings and was the only Lynchburg pitcher to give up a run or hit on the night. He allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits despite striking out 12.
Randy Labaut and Cade Smith finished out the game and added seven more strikeouts to give the Lynchburg staff 19 on the night.
Two of Kannapolis' four hits came in the fateful fifth inning.
Adam Hackenberg (2 for 3) led the Cannon Ballers at the plate, while Halpin (2 for 4) was the Hillcats' leading hitter.
Lynchburg is 10 games back of Low-A East North Division Salem. The Hillcats and Cannon Ballers, of the Central Division, meet for Game 3 of their series at 7 p.m. Thursday in Kannapolis.