Hillcats looking for much-needed momentum heading into final regular-season series

It's been a mediocre last several weeks for the Lynchburg Hillcats. After a series of roster moves and solid performances from stalwart players in the lineup recently, though, the team hopes it can build momentum as it heads into the final regular-season series before a foray into the Carolina League playoffs.

Lynchburg put together a 13-13 record in August, a marked improvement over its 8-16 showing in July, then went 4-4 to finish off its penultimate series, and final home series of the regular season, against Kannapolis. Since the start of August, the Hillcats have split three series, won one and dropped one. But a trip to Fayetteville, North Carolina, where the foundering Woodpeckers wait, offers a good shot at their first series win in weeks.

Fayetteville, a member of the league's South Division, is out of playoff contention and sits 16 games back of first-place Charleston in the second half. The Woodpeckers are 21-39 this half, and are among the bottom half of teams in multiple of the league's hitting and pitching categories (last in batting average a .219 and eighth in ERA at 4.44).

Like Lynchburg, Fayetteville is trying to make up for what it recently has lost. After losing Joey Loperfido to promotion inside the Houston Astros system, the Woodpeckers are looking to find more offense from the other players in its lineup this series, which begins at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at SEGRA Stadium and continues through Sunday. Loperfido was second in the Carolina League in batting average (.304) before moving up the ranks.

Lynchburg (26-34), meanwhile, saw Cesar Idrogo and Yordys Valdes, a pair of reliable hitters in its lineup, promoted to High-A Lake County toward the end of last month. And another member of the team, Will Dion, also was promoted, leaving Lynchburg's starting rotation much thinner. Dion led the Carolina League with a 2.26 ERA before heading to Ohio for his new assignment.

Bright spots remain for the Hillcats, however, especially at the plate. Outfielders Isaiah Greene and Jorge Burgos have been consistent in the batter's box, and infielder Dayan Frias has been hot of late.

Burgos is riding a 12-game on-base streak, and has racked up 17 hits in that time while batting .378. He is tied for fifth in the league in batting average for the season at .281 and has been an RBI machine, leading Lynchburg with 66, a figure that also is good for sixth in the league.

Greene's patience has led to 28 walks since Aug. 2, and an on-base streak that recently was snapped after rising above 20 games. Frias, meanwhile, sports a .362 average over his last 11 games. In five games against Kannapolis, he went 8 for 20 (.400) with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

The Hillcats, who are batting .237 as a team and own the fifth-best team ERA (4.33) in the Carolina League, need continued production from the trio against Fayetteville to earn some much-needed momentum for the best-of-three divisional series in the playoffs.

Lynchburg, thanks to its first-half title, will play either the Fredericksburg Nationals or Carolina Mudcats in that series. A best-of-three league championship series follows, against the winner of the South Division playoff series, which features Myrtle Beach and either Charleston or Columbia.

The Hillcats — who are in search of their first league championship since 2012 — and Nationals have become familiar foes this season, meeting 24 times compared to the 12 times Lynchburg has played Carolina. The 'Cats have had much more success against the latter, going 8-4 compared to 8-16 against the Nats.

Game 1 of the divisional playoff series takes place on the road Sept. 13, and the series returns to Lynchburg Sept. 15 (6:30 p.m.). The if-necessary Game 3 would be played Sept. 16, also at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.