Hillcats lose a heartbreaker as Carolina rallies late

For eight innings Friday, Lynchburg pitchers confounded Carolina. Then the Mudcats bats came alive in the top of the ninth and a Lynchburg comeback bid in the bottom half fell short as the Mudcats snapped Lynchburg's four-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory at a steamy Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg starter Lenny Torres and reliever Zach Hart were sensational through eight. Torres threw five innings, gave up just two hits, walked one and struck out six over five innings. Hart didn't allow a hit and fanned four in three innings of work.

But Carolina battered right-hander Serafino Brito in the ninth, tagging the Brooklyn native for four runs, all earned, on five hits across 2/3 of an inning. It was Brito's first appearance for Lynchburg this season.

Lynchburg (39-36) dropped a game in the Low-A East North Division standings with the loss, as first-place Salem (45-31) zapped Kannapolis 8-2.

It wasn't the only blow dealt to the Hillcats on Friday. Catcher Yainer Diaz, the team's most consistent hitter, was involved in a trade that sent he and major league pitcher Phil Maton from the Cleveland organization to Houston for outfielder Myles Straw, a move made just before Major League Baseball's 4 p.m. trade deadline.