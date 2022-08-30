Hillcats make early lead stand up in series-opening win over Kannapolis

Dayan Frias and Jorge Burgos had multiple hits each, and Joe Lampe recorded an RBI single in his first professional at-bat to help Lynchburg to a 4-1 victory in the series opener Tuesday against Kannapolis at Bank of the James Stadium.

It didn't take long for the trio, along with Jake Fox, to warm up at the plate. The four combined for two runs in the first inning to give the Hillcats a lead they never relinquished.

Fox recorded a leadoff double and came around to score on Burgos' single. And Lampe, a third-round 2022 draft pick out of Arizona State, singled to drive in Frias. Lampe sent the first pitch he saw in his pro debut to center field on a line drive.

Kannapolis pulled within 2-1 in the next inning on Victor Torres' RBI double. Jacob Burke reached on a hit by pitch and stole second to move into scoring position for Torres.

It was the only run Lynchburg starter Trenton Denholm (5-4) surrendered in his six-inning outing. He scattered six hits, fanned eight and didn't walk a batter to earn the win.

Tyler Thornton threw one scoreless frame to earn his second save in his third opportunity.

The Hillcats' offense gave Denholm, reliever Sergio Morillo and Thornton some extra cushion by scoring one run each in the third and fifth innings.

Frias scored the run on both occasions to finish with three runs and a 3-for-4 showing at the plate. He singled to lead off the third and was driven in on Junior Sanquintin's groundout. Frias doubled to start the fifth, moved to third on Burgos' groundout and scored on a wild pitch to cap the scoring.

Burgos finished with two of Lynchburg's eight hits. Half of those hits came in the first inning against Martin Carrasco (0-1), who took the loss after tossing four frames.

Torres and Jordan Sprinkle led Kannapolis with two hits each.

Game 2 of the Hillcats' final homestand of the season is slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lynchburg closes out the season with a six-game series at Fayetteville and then will play at least one game in the playoffs at home on Sept. 15.