Hillcats pitching leads the way in win over Carolina

Jordan Jones turned in one of his better performances of the season and Andrew Misiaszek and Cade Smith made his effort stand in relief as the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated Carolina on Thursday at Bank of the James Stadium. Lynchburg has won all three games in the series.

Jones (2-6), a 23-year-old 6-foot-2 righthander, was sharp in his five-inning start, allowing two runs (both earned) while scattering six hits and striking out five. Misiaszek didn't allow a hit over the next three innings and Smith earned his third save of the season by throwing a hitless ninth inning. The three pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, held the Mudcats to a paltry 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded five runners.

The Hillcats (39-35) have now won four straight and eight of their last 10, buoyed by last week's series win over Delmarva. Lynchburg remained 4 1/2 games behind Low-A East North Division leader Salem (44-31), which throttled Central Division cellar-dweller Kannapolis 11-4 on Thursday. Delmarva (42-32), which has lost seven of its last 10, is 1 1/2 games behind Salem after losing to Fredericksburg 6-4.