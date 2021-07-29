Hillcats pitching leads the way in win over Carolina

Jordan Jones turned in one of his better performances of the season and Andrew Misiaszek and Cade Smith made his effort stand in relief as the Lynchburg Hillcats defeated Carolina on Thursday at Bank of the James Stadium. Lynchburg has won all three games in the series.
Jones (2-6), a 23-year-old 6-foot-2 righthander, was sharp in his five-inning start, allowing two runs (both earned) while scattering six hits and striking out five. Misiaszek didn't allow a hit over the next three innings and Smith earned his third save of the season by throwing a hitless ninth inning. The three pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, held the Mudcats to a paltry 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded five runners.
The Hillcats (39-35) have now won four straight and eight of their last 10, buoyed by last week's series win over Delmarva. Lynchburg remained 4 1/2 games behind Low-A East North Division leader Salem (44-31), which throttled Central Division cellar-dweller Kannapolis 11-4 on Thursday. Delmarva (42-32), which has lost seven of its last 10, is 1 1/2 games behind Salem after losing to Fredericksburg 6-4.
Lynchburg scored all three of its runs Thursday in the third inning. Korey Holland began the bottom half of that frame with an infield single. Two batters later, Angel Martinez doubled to left, sending Holland to third. Yainer Diaz followed with a two-run double to right. The next Hillcats batter, Jhonkensy Noel, ripped a single to center that brought home Diaz.
It was all the offense Jones and the Lynchburg bullpen needed. Jones gave up a first-inning solo homer to Ashton McGee (2 for 4), who brought home Carolina's other run with a single in the third.
Martinez and Diaz (two RBIs) each went 2 for 4 for Lynchburg. Carolina starter Nick Belzer took the loss after allowing three runs (all earned) on seven hits. He didn't give up a walk and struck out eight.
The two teams meet again Friday at 6:30 p.m. Lynchburg will attempt to claim its second-straight series.