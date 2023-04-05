The volume in the clubhouse reflected the energy players carried as they walked through Bank of the James Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Two days removed from their season opener as members of the Lynchburg Hillcats, the young group cycled through stations at their new ballpark home.

Some sang karaoke while others answered questions as office staff for the team — the Low-A minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians — prepared to welcome fans to the stadium for the 2023 season.

Before heading to the field for practice, players made another stop in their locker room, where media gathered to learn what to expect from the new group. As they waited for their chance to answer questions, the athletes dressed in their home white jerseys joked and laughed — an indication, many said, of the excitement about the 144-game slate ahead.

Thirty players were on the roster released by the organization Wednesday ahead of Friday’s Opening Day (a road game). Eleven of them returned to Lynchburg after playing at least part of last season (when the Hillcats finished as Carolina League runner-up) at Bank of the James. The rest — many of whom will make their professional debuts this week — were ready to start proving themselves against opposing teams.

“I really think that this team has a good shot to put some winning streaks together and put some success together,” said Shawn Rapp, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-2, right-handed reliever who is one of 12 members of Cleveland’s 2022 MLB Draft class to land in Lynchburg to start the campaign.

Rapp and the rest of the ’Cats staff bring to the team the combination of confidence and experience.

He and a few others interviewed Wednesday had different answers to the question: What’s your best pitch.

For Austin Peterson, a proud alumnus of the school that just secured an NCAA men’s basketball title, UConn, the answer was his slider.

The 6-6 righty will be a starter. He joins a rotation that also includes Alonzo Richardson, whose answer differed some.

“I like all my pitches,” said Richardson, whose arsenal includes a fastball, slider and changeup. “I can’t pick one.”

Richardson (5-foot-11 and 165 pounds) and Peterson (234 pounds) is the dichotomy that should keep the season interesting, given how the schedule is dominated by six-game series with opponents.

Rapp, Richardson and Peterson are among a group of Lynchburg pitchers whose average age is 21.9 years old. Most of the group comes to the pros by way of college, so the extra innings have bred an air of assurance heading into the season.

Elsewhere, the Hillcats expect to be successful at the plate by consistently putting the ball in play. This team isn’t full of power hitters, according to new manager Jordan Smith, a 32-year-old product of the Cleveland farm system.

“Strikeouts should be fairly low, and a lot of constant, hard contact and with guys on base,” he said. “We’ll definitely be working to manufacture, with an occasional home run here and there.”

The Hillcats’ offense should be dotted with speed, too, so Smith is ready to put “our foot on the throttle” when appropriate.

Guy Lipscomb, a 22-year-old outfielder, is one of those running threats. He was drafted in the fifth round in 2022 following his sophomore season at Belmont University, where he earned All-America honors (multiple Hillcats have that distinction) and became the school’s record holder for stolen bases while hitting .406.

Lipscomb is one of three players on the Hillcats roster to have been picked in the first five rounds of the ’22 draft.

Parker Messick, a Florida state product, was selected in the second round and is one of two top-30 Guardians prospects, as ranked by MLB.com. The 6-foot, 22-year-old lefty checks in at No. 21, and joins outfielder Wuilfredo Antunez (No. 27), a 20-year-old from Rio Tucani, Venezuela, on the list.

Talent, said 22-year-old catcher Marc Filia, wasn’t ever going to be a problem for the Hillcats.

“We’ve been told that a lot of people in this room probably will end up moving up to the next level,” 22-year-old righty reliever Jack Jasiak added.

Add in the chemistry this team has found, players said, and the path is paved for a team that gells on the field as a unit and players that can personally excel.

“Our goal, with anyone,” Jasiak said, “is to win a championship.”

Who’s on first?

Lynchburg opens the season with a three-game road series against the Fredericksburg Nationals. First pitch of the 2023 campaign is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday.

The Hillcats will play their home opener at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bank of the James. They are set to take on Myrtle Beach in Game 1 of the six-game series and homestand.

Show me the money

In addition to the upcoming season, the newest group of Hillcats also talked Wednesday about the recent deal reached between MLB owners and minor league players that significantly increases salaries for the latter.

As part of an initial five-year labor contract, players with a Low-A affiliate like Lynchburg will earn $675 per week, according to an Associated Press report, with that figure set to increase in each successive year. Players in Lynchburg also will be paid for the spring training and have housing provided for them.

“They deserve every penny of that,” said Smith, the manager who reached the Triple-A level during his playing days, which came to a close in 2018. He was “born in the wrong era” to benefit, he joked, but is pleased with the progress made lately to more appropriately compensate minor leaguers and hopes for even more support in that area going forward.

Jasiak said the extra cash “absolutely” helps him focus more on baseball and his career trajectory during the season, and lessens financial worries.

“It’s a little less stress [on] the shoulders,” said Richardson, who will be able to directly compare his previous earnings with this year’s, since he’s became a member of the Cleveland organization back in 2020.

Rapp, who will make his pro debut this season, also can make a direct comparison, though his will be against his older brother’s experience. Brian Rapp was in the minors for three seasons before retiring after the 2021 campaign.

“My brother was paying money, essentially, to play baseball back in 2018, 2019. So obviously he’s jealous,” Shawn Rapp joked. “... It’s been great, and hopefully baseball keeps progressing in that direction. …

“For me, it’s pretty easy to separate off the field stuff and baseball, [but] obviously the housing’s definitely a really nice touch, not having to worry about rent or where you’re living, … it just kind of takes that off of your brain.”

Roster notes

Quick facts about the Hillcats’ Opening Day roster:

-Of 30 players on the roster, more than half (17) are from outside the U.S. The Dominican Republic is home to 10 Hillcats.

-Three players competed in college in the Atlantic Coast Conference (Shawn Rapp and Angel Zarate at North Carolina and Messick at FSU).

-One player hails from Virginia (Magnus Ellerts is from Woodbridge).

-Eight of 16 pitchers on the staff previously have toed the rubber in Lynchburg, while three hitters have donned Hillcats uniforms before.

-Five of the 14 non-pitchers on the roster are switch hitters, including four of six infielders.