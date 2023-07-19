Chris Jones’ tenure as the Lynchburg Hillcats president is quickly coming to a close. After seven seasons in the Hill City, the man in charge of the Cleveland Guardians’ Low-A Minor League Baseball affiliate is stepping down from his role, effective at the beginning of August.

Jones will hand over the reins to Matt Ramstead, the team’s current general manager. Ramstead will assume control of the “long-term vision for the organization and day-to-day operations” while retaining his title, and the Hillcats will not fill the position of president, according to a news release from the team.

Jones is now headed for Texas, his home state, for another position.

“It’s bittersweet. We’ve put a lot into this community,” Jones said in a phone interview Wednesday, referencing both the Hillcats organization and his family, including his wife Anna. “Basically raised my kids [sons Tanner and Bryce] from high school on here. We’re gonna miss the community, but it’s a great opportunity to get back home.”

Kestrel Kerl, the Hillcats’ former director of fan engagement (who served in that role during the early years of Jones’ tenure), praised Jones’ management of the organization in a message to The News & Advance on Wednesday. Kerl, whose husband Lincoln Evans is the Hillcats assistant general manager, said she had a “front-row seat to [Jones’] vision,” and saw him execute well his plans for the direction of the organization.

“From Day 1 I could feel his passion for the game and his excitement and enthusiasm for making the Hillcats experience better than ever,” she added. “And that’s exactly what was accomplished during his time here.”

Jones helped the Hillcats navigate a litany of challenges and changes. In addition to his everyday duties that consist of gameday operations, stadium upkeep and dealing with the financial aspect of what he calls a “small business,” Jones has led the ’Cats through wide-ranging ballpark renovations. The playing surface on the field, video board and fan seating areas have been upgraded; new LED lighting has been installed; online food and beverage ordering systems were implemented; and team facilities — including an overhaul of the Hillcats’ clubhouse — were improved under Jones’ leadership.

The ’Cats (who previously were the Cleveland’s High-A affiliate before the 2021 season) also have gotten the support of Bank of the James as a sponsor in recent years: it owns the naming rights to the stadium, which previously was known as Lynchburg City Stadium.

Jones’ arrival in 2016 also coincided with a rebranding effort (resulting in an updated logo) by the team. Multiple new nickname options were on a ballot for a fan vote, but the result favored (by a landslide, according to Jones at the time) keeping the Hillcats moniker.

“I think it shows a loyalty to the brand,” Jones told The News & Advance in July 2016, “which is a really good thing. With all the feedback we got on the name, it showed that the Lynchburg Hillcats are a staple in this community.”

Hillcats games regularly have drawn about 1,200 to 1,500 fans to the ballpark during Jones’ Lynchburg stay, but promotions and holiday festivities the Hillcats put on often bump up those numbers. Fireworks, for example, have led to near-sold-out crowds around the Fourth of July.

Jones also helped guide the organization through the pandemic, which resulted in a hiatus of Minor League Baseball at the stadium of more than 600 days.

The 2020 minor league season was canceled entirely in response to the coronavirus. To keep money flowing to the business, Jones and the Hillcats opened the venue to other teams that year. High-school level travel league tournaments were held throughout the summer, which also featured the first in a series of showcases for players on area high school teams.

The Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic — named for the late Hillcats general manager who died in 2020 after battling cancer — served as the highlight of 2020 at the stadium. Student-athletes on area squads who’d just wrapped up their senior years were deprived of their final season of high school baseball because of the pandemic, so the showcase gave them a chance to play with and against each other and make up for some of what was lost.

“This is my love. This is why I do what I do,” Jones said at the time. “To see baseball, it gives me goosebumps sometimes just looking out there and finally seeing people get to use this beautiful facility.”

The spring of 2021 welcomed the return of minor league baseball, and Jones and staff’s execution of increased safety measures paved the way for what was considered a capacity crowd of about 1,500 fans for the home opener.

Attendance jumped back up to over 2,300 on Opening Day in 2022 — when Jones declared “it’s just good to have baseball like baseball’s supposed to be” — and to more than 2,500 for the current season’s opener.

Jones on Wednesday thanked fans and those who work for the city of Lynchburg for their support of the Hillcats during his tenure. He said they made this stop in his three-decade career in professional sports “the best city I’ve ever gotten to work with.”

“I really want to thank them for seeing my vision and running with it and helping us every turn,” Jones added. “…They’ve done everything we’ve asked and more to make sure we keep baseball going in Lynchburg.”

Ramstead now will be tasked with continuing to build on the progress Jones made.

Ramstead has been with the Hillcats since 2018, when he was hired as general manager of food and beverage. After three seasons in that role, he was promoted to vice president, serving in that capacity for two years before another title change this season.

Before joining the ’Cats front office staff, Ramstead worked in food and beverage and sales and marketing in the minors.