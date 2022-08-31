Hillcats rally late but fall short in loss to Kannapolis

After a dismal eight innings, the Hillcats finally got the bats going in the bottom of the ninth inning at Bank of the James Stadium on Wednesday night, but Kannapolis reliever Adisyn Coffey finally ended Lynchburg's rally by striking out Marlin Made on eight pitches to help the Cannon Ballers take the second game of a six-game series, 5-3.

Lynchburg (59-63, 24-32) was held to just two hits across eight frames by starter Jonah Scolaro and relievers Liam Jenkins and Billy Seidl.

Scolaro was nearly flawless in six innings of work, yielding two hits, no walks and striking out eight on 75 pitches. Jenkins and Seidl followed with a hitless inning each.

But Coffey struggled and needed 29 pitches to escape the ninth inning after entering with a 5-0 lead.

Isaiah Greene started the rally with a bloop single to left, and Coffey walked Jorge Burgos before getting Junior Sanquintin and Will Bartlett to fly out. Carson Tucker then doubled home Greene, and Richard Paz followed with a two-run single to center before Coffey escaped the inning to give Kannapolis its first win in the series. The near comeback continued a recent trend with this Hillcats team: the bats have tended to come alive late.

The Cannon Ballers (54-68, 28-28) did all their damage in the third inning off Lynchburg starter Ryan Webb (0-1), who took the loss and allowed five runs (all earned) on eight hits in three innings. He struck out seven of the 17 batters he faced but gave up all five runs on four singles and two doubles before recording the final two outs of the inning.

Lynchburg ends the month of August with a 13-13 record after a disastrous July in which it went 8-16. The team has four more home games remaining in the regular season, all in this series, which wraps Sunday.

Kannapolis left fielder Benyamin Bailey led his team at the plate by going 4 for 5 with an RBI. Kannapolis pounded out 12 hits on the night.

For Lynchburg, Greene and Paz each went 2 for 4. The Hillcats were 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position and committed three errors. The team fell to 10-16 at home in the second half of the season after claiming the Carolina League's North Division in the first half to ensure a spot in the playoffs (and at least one home game in the postseason).