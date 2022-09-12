Hillcats searching for offensive spark as they embark on Carolina League playoffs

The regular season is done and all that lies ahead are the playoffs. With only two more games guaranteed, the Lynchburg Hillcats need to flush the memories of an uninspiring last series and find the offense that has gone missing recently as they embark on the Carolina League's divisional series this week.

Lynchburg, courtesy of its first-half title, takes on second-half champ Fredericksburg in the North Division's series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Fredericksburg. The best-of-three series then continues in Lynchburg, at Bank of the James Stadium, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The if-necessary Game 3 is slated for 2:30 p.m. Friday in Lynchburg.

Charleston and Myrtle Beach play in the South Division series, with winners of each divisional meeting next week to determine the league champion.

The Hillcats and Pelicans eked out their spots in the playoffs, capturing titles in the last days of the first half, while Fredericksburg and Charleston traveled much easier routes to their postseason berths, each clearing the rest of their respective divisions by 7½ games.

Lynchburg, like Myrtle Beach, put together a decidedly less impressive second-half showing and needs to turn things around in a hurry if it's to win its first league title since 2012.

The Hillcats finished the second half at 27-37, 14½ games back of Fredericksburg. On the year, the 'Cats went 63-68 in the regular season.

For that, they have a vanishing offense to thank. Their lack at the plate has been especially noticeable recently, as they took on Fayetteville in the final series of the regular season.

The North Carolina-based team finished with the league's worst second-half record (24-41) and second-worst overall record (55-75) and a whopping 32 games back of Charleston in the overall standings. Still, Lynchburg dropped the road series 3-2 (the series originally was to be six games, but one game was canceled because of rain). Twice in the five-game span, Lynchburg was shut out — and on the first of those two occasions, the Hillcats were no-hit.

Lynchburg, in the last series, batted .150 as a team and managed just 24 hits. Only one team in the league was worse in those categories over the last seven days. The Hillcats scored only 11 times and struck out 71 times — 12th out of 12 teams in the league in both categories.

The 'Cats need much more to counter the red-hot Fredericksburg Nationals, who hit .330 as a team in their final regular-season series against Down East. The Nationals (75-55, 42-22 second half) had 43 more hits than Lynchburg over their last five games, also racking up a league-leading 50 runs.

There is hope, however, when it comes to Lynchburg's chances to slow down the Nats with its pitching. Lynchburg posted a 2.45 ERA as a staff in five games against Fayetteville, allowing 12 earned runs on 38 hits. The Hillcats issued just 10 walks (the league's best figure during the last seven days).

Ryan Webb, who was on the hill for nine of the 44 innings during which those numbers were accumulated, has been Lynchburg's ace of late.

For his showing in two outings against Fayetteville, Webb, a 2021 fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Georgia, was named Carolina League pitcher of the week. He didn't give up a run (driving down his ERA since joining the Hillcats in early July to 3.92), scattered seven hits and walked three. In his first showing versus the Woodpeckers, he fanned 10 in five frames. Five days later, the 23-year-old southpaw struck out seven in four frames.

Webb — who could be available for Thursday's game — has thrown twice against Fredericksburg, giving up two runs on five hits in 3 1/3 frames in his first game as a Hillcat in July and then holding the Nats scoreless over 5 2/3 frames in mid-August.

During that August series, Lynchburg and Fredericksburg each left with three wins. This time around, the Hillcats hope to get the better of a team that has handed them 16 losses in 24 meetings this season.