Hillcats snap five-game losing streak as bats break out at Myrtle Beach

First baseman Junior Sanquintin hit a seventh-inning two-run homer, the Lynchburg offense erupted for five runs one inning later, and the Hillcats got solid production from the bottom of their lineup in Wednesday's 12-5 victory over Myrtle Beach in the second game of a six-game series at Pelican's Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The bottom five hitters for Lynchburg — Sanquintin, Joe Donovan, Lexer Saduy, Cesar Idrogo and Wilfri Peralta all had two hits, accounting for 10 of the team's 15 hits against four Pelicans pitchers.

The win ended a five-game skid in which the Hillcats were outscored 35-22. Prior to Wednesday night's game they had fallen into last place in the Carolina League's Northern Division standings, two games behind fifth-place Delmarva and 12 games behind the division leader, Fredericksburg (23-8).

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Lynchburg (46-51 overall, 11-20 second half of season) scored three times in the third inning, highlighted by singles from Isaiah Greene and Saduy. Peralta added an RBI single in the fifth for a 4-2 lead. In the seventh, with a 4-3 lead, Donovan followed Sanquintin's two-run blast with a solo homer.

Then the bats really got going in the top of the eighth, as the Hillcats scored five times, highlighted by run-scoring singles by Planchart, Sanquintin and Donovan.

Hugo Villalobos (4-1) earned the win, throwing five innings in relief of starter Trenton Denholm (one inning). Villalobos allowed one run (earned) on three hits, two walks and struck out three.

The Hillcats, which are retooled in the second half, won just eight times in July. They are in the midst of a grueling 12-game road trip that also will include a six-game stand at Charleston.