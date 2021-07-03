Hillcats snap skid, beat Delmarva on Valdes' RBI single

Lynchburg starter Lenny Torres threw five hitless frames, Yordys Valdes singled home the go-ahead run, and the Hillcats snapped a six-game skid by beating the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-2 Saturday night at Bank of the James Stadium.
Valdes’ hit with one out in the sixth inning was the difference in the low-scoring affair. The line drive to center field drove in Christian Cairo, who took advantage of a hit by pitch by stealing second and third to set up Valdes.
The score broke a 2-2 tie and was the answer the Hillcats (26-25) needed after the Shorebirds (34-17) put up a pair of runs in the top half of the frame against Daritzon Feliz.
The left-hander worked ahead 0-2 in the count against Ramon Rodriguez, but he quickly gave up the Hillcats’ bid for a combined no-hitter when Rodriguez knocked a single to center field.
Feliz (2-2) issued a walk and hit a batter to load the bases, and a run came home on fielder’s choice. Hudson Haskin’s RBI single tied the game at 2-2 and ensured Torres, despite a nearly flawless start, wouldn't factor into the decision.
Feliz, however, induced a flyout to end the frame.
Cade Smith gave up one more hit — a leadoff, first-pitch triple by Lamar Sparks in the eighth — but he retired the next three batters to escape.
Smith threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his first save.
Valdes’ hit was the Hillcats’ seventh of the night. They tallied eight total (Valdes and Yainer Diaz had two apiece) to pick up the first win of the series against Delmarva and move a game above .500.
Feliz earned the win despite giving up the two earned runs.
Torres issued one walk and tallied five strikeouts.