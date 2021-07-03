Hillcats snap skid, beat Delmarva on Valdes' RBI single

Lynchburg starter Lenny Torres threw five hitless frames, Yordys Valdes singled home the go-ahead run, and the Hillcats snapped a six-game skid by beating the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-2 Saturday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

Valdes’ hit with one out in the sixth inning was the difference in the low-scoring affair. The line drive to center field drove in Christian Cairo, who took advantage of a hit by pitch by stealing second and third to set up Valdes.

The score broke a 2-2 tie and was the answer the Hillcats (26-25) needed after the Shorebirds (34-17) put up a pair of runs in the top half of the frame against Daritzon Feliz.

The left-hander worked ahead 0-2 in the count against Ramon Rodriguez, but he quickly gave up the Hillcats’ bid for a combined no-hitter when Rodriguez knocked a single to center field.

Feliz (2-2) issued a walk and hit a batter to load the bases, and a run came home on fielder’s choice. Hudson Haskin’s RBI single tied the game at 2-2 and ensured Torres, despite a nearly flawless start, wouldn't factor into the decision.

Feliz, however, induced a flyout to end the frame.