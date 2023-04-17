Fireworks exploded past left field at Bank of the James Stadium on Saturday. Lynchburg Hillcats front office staff planned for the show months in advance, but there’s no way they could’ve known their postgame presentation would be the perfect representation of the nine innings that had just wrapped.

The penultimate game of the Hillcats’ first homestand featured fireworks of its own on the diamond. Among other moments of note, there were displays of eye-popping defensive prowess in the infield, the strikeout on a pitch clock violation and the play early in the second inning that sent fans into a frenzy.

Not all of those highlights went Lynchburg’s way; some belonged to visiting Myrtle Beach, the team that went back and forth with the ’Cats as part of a rollercoaster first full series of the 2023 season.

Lynchburg (4-5) won that Saturday contest and two others in the six-game set with the Pelicans (4-4). The squads traded wins each night, and the punches and counterpunches thrown by the two revealed plenty of strengths and weaknesses of the Hillcats in the early stages of the campaign.

“We’re still a work in progress,” said Jordan Smith, manager of the Cleveland Guardians’ Low-A affiliate.

By the end of the night Saturday, Smith was pleased with his group’s performance, pointing out highs and lows both of that game and the season so far.

On tap first: an explanation of his decision to send Pres Cavenaugh sprinting all the way around the bases after Cavenaugh’s hit found the gap in right-center field in the second inning. The hit guaranteed a triple, but Smith wanted more in the form of an inside-the-park home run.

The risky move failed to pay off, though, when catcher Moises Ballesteros applied the tag at plate on the relay from shortstop Cristian Hernandez. From fans’ perspective, along with Cavenaugh’s and Smith’s, Cavenaugh looked like he got under Ballesteros’ glove. The umpire disagreed.

“Interesting send on my part with nobody out, but I just got so emotional, I wanted to make it happen,” Smith said. “It was one of those fun, what-if plays, but I had to send him.”

Ultimately, the play didn’t matter that night, as Lynchburg went on to win 11-3 thanks to an offensive showcase. Eleven hits certainly were important, but the Hillcats also boosted their on-base percentage — which currently sits at .374, for third in the Carolina League — with nine walks and by having nine players hit by pitches.

“That was brutal,” said Guy Lipscomb, who, as he spoke after the game, sported an obvious red mark near his right knee where he was plunked.

Lipscomb, after starting the season on a four-game hit streak, seems to have settled into the cleanup spot. He’s working on getting used to seeing more offspeed pitches as a result, and is “trying to simplify” his approach at the plate.

“Hitting’s so hard, so just trying to get a good pitch, get a good swing off, and usually good things happen,” he added.

Lipscomb and the Hillcats are batting .239 as a team (fifth in the league), and their willingness to wait on the right pitches has been particularly noteworthy. The entire lineup has displayed patience, amounting to a Carolina League-best 58 walks (26 of them drawn after amassing two strikes), a league-leading .250 average in full-count situations and a .374 on-base percentage (third).

“We’ve definitely had some good discipline, patient at-bats,” Smith said.

But there’s another side to the coin when it comes to Lynchburg’s offense. It’s able to get runners aboard, but often fails to take advantage — to the tune of a .136 batting average with the bases loaded (10th among 12 teams in the league) and a .238 showing with runners in scoring position (eighth).

In the last six games, the ’Cats left 59 on the base paths.

“You wanna cash in,” Smith said. “I think … as the season goes and as these young players start to settle in and gain some confidence in these situations, with a crowd, they’ll hopefully have more success.”

Maick Collado leads Lynchburg with six RBIs. Nate Furman, a 21-year-old rookie infielder who has played every game, has a league-best 12 runs to lead the Hillcats.

Furman has settled into the leadoff spot and sports a .553 on-base percentage and .429 batting average. Opponents also can’t afford to take their eyes off him if he reaches, since he has six stolen bases.

Furman sits behind only Lipscomb (seven stolen bases) on the team in that category. The Hillcats have been deadly when it comes to swiping bags: they have 28 to sit atop the Carolina League by a wide margin (second-place Fredericksburg has 22) and own a 93% success rate (also a league best) in attempts to steal. Only two runners have been caught stealing.

“We’re just looking for opportunities to take advantage,” Smith said. “We have a lot of guys that like to steal, like to run, and they’re smart [about] when they choose to do it.”

On the mound, the Lynchburg pitching staff — its starting rotation in particular — has been pretty successful so far. It owns a 3.84 ERA (1.83 among starters, who average about 4 1/3 innings pitched).

Three starters — Alonzo Richardson, Parker Messick and Braunny Munoz — have showed off already.

Richardson hasn’t given up a run in nine innings (two appearances and a 1-0 record with a .133 batting average against and 0.89 WHIP), Messick’s ERA sits at 0.90 after allowing one earned run in 10 innings (with 10 strikeouts, one walk and a 1-0 record), and Braunny Munoz put together a hitless five-inning outing in his season debut.

“We put in a lot of work in spring training to be able to come out here and perform well, so it’s just nice to get off to a good start, and hopefully we can keep it going all season,” Messick said.

UP NEXT: Lynchburg travels to Salem (5-4) for a six-game series beginning at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.