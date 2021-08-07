Hillcats stumble at Salem in back-and-forth series

When Gabriel Rodriguez slapped a two-run single to center in the sixth inning Saturday night, it looked like the Hillcats were once again on the comeback trail. But two Red Sox relievers slammed the door over the next three innings as Salem earned a 5-3 victory over Lynchburg.

Red Sox relievers Jordan DiValerio and Devon Roedahl held Lynchburg scoreless by scattering three hits across the final three innings to help Salem (49-34) push the Hillcats (42-40) back to 6 1/2 games out of first place.

This has been a seesaw series between the two rivals, with Salem winning one night and Lynchburg the next across all five games. Delmarva, which is sandwiched between Lynchburg and Salem, had its game against Down East postponed Saturday, and sits three games back.

Timely hits were hard to come by for the Hillcats, who stranded eight runners and went a paltry 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Salem starter Shane Drohan (4-2) picked up the victory, tossing five innings and allowing three hits on one run (earned), with one walk and five strikeouts. He gave up a double to Korey Holland in the top of the second, and Johnathan Rodriguez came around to score on the play.