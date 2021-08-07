Hillcats stumble at Salem in back-and-forth series

When Gabriel Rodriguez slapped a two-run single to center in the sixth inning Saturday night, it looked like the Hillcats were once again on the comeback trail. But two Red Sox relievers slammed the door over the next three innings as Salem earned a 5-3 victory over Lynchburg.
Red Sox relievers Jordan DiValerio and Devon Roedahl held Lynchburg scoreless by scattering three hits across the final three innings to help Salem (49-34) push the Hillcats (42-40) back to 6 1/2 games out of first place.
This has been a seesaw series between the two rivals, with Salem winning one night and Lynchburg the next across all five games. Delmarva, which is sandwiched between Lynchburg and Salem, had its game against Down East postponed Saturday, and sits three games back.
Timely hits were hard to come by for the Hillcats, who stranded eight runners and went a paltry 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
Salem starter Shane Drohan (4-2) picked up the victory, tossing five innings and allowing three hits on one run (earned), with one walk and five strikeouts. He gave up a double to Korey Holland in the top of the second, and Johnathan Rodriguez came around to score on the play.
Salem began swinging with results right out of the gate. Cleanup hitter Nick Decker hit an RBI-double to center in the first, Alex Erro followed two batters later with a run-scoring single and then Jonathan Diaz slashed an RBI-single to center. Suddenly Salem led 3-0 in an inning that produced five hits.
The Red Sox added two more runs in the third to go up 5-1.
Lynchburg got to Drohan's replacement, Miguel Suero, in the two-run sixth, looking to shake up the series even further. On Wednesday, the Hillcats scored seven times in the ninth inning to earn a stunning 9-6 victory. The next night, Salem scored seven runs in the sixth to take a 9-0 lead, only to watch Lynchburg storm back with seven of their own in the seventh inning and ultimately lose 9-7. Saturday's rally fell short, too.
Johnathan Rodriguez ad Gabriel Rodriguez each had two hits for Lynchburg. Starter Juan Zapata took the loss, throwing 2 1/3 innings and allowing five runs (all earned) on eight hits. He walked three and struck out one. Lynchburg relievers Hugo Villalobos and Daritzon Feliz shut down Salem over the next 5 2/3 innings, holding the Red Sox scoreless and giving up just one hit.
The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Lynchburg can split the series with a win.