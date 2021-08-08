Hillcats threaten but fall to lose series at Salem

For the second straight evening, the Hillcats' comeback bid fell short, this time in the ninth inning, and Salem claimed the six-game series between the two rivals with a 5-4 victory Sunday at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the eighth, Lynchburg put together a three-run rally to tie the game at 4-4. Jhonkensy Noel's bases-loaded sacrifice fly brought in the first run of the inning and Johnathan Rodriguez followed with an RBI single to right. Gabriel Rodriguez then reached on a fielding error by Salem shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela that brought Angel Martinez, who walked earlier in the inning, streaking to the plate for the tie.

But Salem's Nick Yorke blasted his sixth home run of the year to left-center off reliever Jacob Forrester in the bottom of the eighth to give the Red Sox a 5-4 lead.

Lynchburg threatened again in the top of the ninth. Yordys Valdes lined a one-out double to right off Salem closer Jacinto Arredondo, who then walked Christian Cairo. With Angel Martinez up to bat, Valdes stole third to put runners at the corners. But Martinez grounded into a double play to end the game, leaving Noel, the Hillcats hottest hitter, stranded on deck.