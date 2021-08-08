Hillcats threaten but fall to lose series at Salem

For the second straight evening, the Hillcats' comeback bid fell short, this time in the ninth inning, and Salem claimed the six-game series between the two rivals with a 5-4 victory Sunday at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.
Trailing 4-1 in the top of the eighth, Lynchburg put together a three-run rally to tie the game at 4-4. Jhonkensy Noel's bases-loaded sacrifice fly brought in the first run of the inning and Johnathan Rodriguez followed with an RBI single to right. Gabriel Rodriguez then reached on a fielding error by Salem shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela that brought Angel Martinez, who walked earlier in the inning, streaking to the plate for the tie.
But Salem's Nick Yorke blasted his sixth home run of the year to left-center off reliever Jacob Forrester in the bottom of the eighth to give the Red Sox a 5-4 lead.
Lynchburg threatened again in the top of the ninth. Yordys Valdes lined a one-out double to right off Salem closer Jacinto Arredondo, who then walked Christian Cairo. With Angel Martinez up to bat, Valdes stole third to put runners at the corners. But Martinez grounded into a double play to end the game, leaving Noel, the Hillcats hottest hitter, stranded on deck.
It was a wild series full of comebacks, plenty of offense, and three Lynchburg surges that Salem (50-34) thwarted in the final innings with its bullpen. Lynchburg also threatened Saturday after falling behind, but two Salem pitchers slammed the door over the final three innings.
Lynchburg (42-41) needed a win Sunday to split the series and keep pace with the Low-A East North Division leaders. Instead, the Hillcats fell to 7 1/2 games out of first place heading into this week's seven-game home series against Delmarva, which includes a makeup game from a July rainout.
Delmarva currently sits in second place in the North Division, but has tanked in recent weeks after leading the division for much of the season.
Forrester (1-1) took the loss Sunday for Lynchburg in his one-inning outing. It was pitching by committee for the Hillcats after starter Josh Wolf was pulled after just two innings.
Arredondo (1-1) earned the victory for Salem by throwing 1 2/3 innings and allowing one hit.
Lynchburg left seven runners on base and was 3 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Center fielder Korey Holland was the only Hillcats player with multiple hits and went 2 for 4.
Lynchburg now has an off day Monday and returns to action Tuesday by hosting Delmarva at 6:30 p.m.