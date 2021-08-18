Hillcats tie series with Salem at one game each with three-run sixth inning

The top third of the lineup propelled Salem to an early lead Wednesday evening, but the Hillcats’ offense made sure the advantage didn’t last. Lynchburg scored a pair of runs to tie the game in the fourth inning and pulled ahead for good two frames later on its way to an 8-4 victory at Bank of the James Stadium.
In the game-deciding sixth inning, each of the first three Hillcats batters reached against Salem’s Jordan DiValerio, who’d just entered in relief of starter Jorge Rodriguez. Micael Ramirez singled, Johnathan Rodriguez drew a walk, and Gabriel Rodriguez singled to the load the bases.
The ’Cats (47-45) cashed in against DiValerio after that.
Andres Melendez knocked a sacrifice fly to right field, tying the game at 3, and Korey Holland’s sac fly pushed Lynchburg ahead. Christian Cairo’s two-out triple — one of four on the night and one of seven extra-base hits between the teams — made it 5-3.
Lynchburg’s final three runs in the seventh and eighth innings came on home runs, a two-run blast by Johnathan Rodriguez followed by Cairo’s solo shot.
Salem’s final run came in the eighth, when Nick Yorke tripled and scored on a wild pitch from Hillcats reliever Randy Labaut.
Yorke, the leadoff man for Salem (53-39), had a team-high three hits and scored three runs. Gilberto Jimenez, the No. 2 batter, sent Yorke home by hitting one of his two triples in the fourth inning. Jimenez and three-hole hitter Matthew Lugo had two hits and an RBI each. Nick Decker added two of Salem’s 10 hits and an RBI.
Six of Lynchburg’s 11 hits came from Cairo, Petey Halpin and Ramirez, who each had two hits. Melendez, Holland, Johnathan Rodriguez and Cario recorded two RBIs apiece.
Hillcats starter Jordan Jones (3-6) earned the win, giving up three runs (all earned) on eight hits. He walked one and struck out four in his six-inning appearance.
DiValerio (8-3) took the loss, giving up five runs (all earned) on five hits in two frames.
The ’Cats (in third place in the Low-A East North Division) and second-place Delmarva each gained a game on the leading Red Sox on Wednesday. Delmarva, with a win over Fredericksburg, is now three games back, while Lynchburg is six games behind.
The Hillcats and Red Sox are tied at one game apiece in their six-game series. Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bank of the James Stadium.