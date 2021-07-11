Hillcats win error-riddled battle with Mudcats, wrap series with 3-2 win

It was a sloppy afternoon at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina, when it came to both field conditions and play on the diamond in Sunday's contest between Carolina and Lynchburg. After weather caused poor field conditions and delayed the start, rain showed up about two hours later and cut short the series finale, a 5½-inning game in which all three runs resulted from errors.

Two of those blunders belonged to the host Mudcats, and a dropped catch at first base proved to be the difference in a 3-2 victory for the visiting Hillcats.

The Hillcats (28-30) rallied in the second inning and put runners on the corners with two outs after Alexfri Planez doubled and moved to third on Korey Holland's single. They struck for the game's first run quickly thereafter when Mudcats catcher Zavier Warren attempted to erase another runner from the base paths.

Holland safely reached second, however, for his fifth stolen base on the season when Warren's throw was off target, and Planez came home from third to give Lynchburg a 1-0 lead.

A dropped catch next by first baseman Ernesto Martinez proved costly, as Holland scored the game's difference-making run.

The lone run for the Mudcats (34-25) also resulted from a throwing error by a catcher.