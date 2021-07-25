Hillcats wrap series with 8-3 win over Delmarva

The Hillcats were humming at the plate, in the field and on the mound Sunday evening. Against Low-A East Northern Division rival Delmarva, Lynchburg pounded out 13 hits, stole five bases and got solid contributions defensively and from its pitching staff for an 8-3 win to wrap up the seven-game series at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.

The ’Cats (36-35), who took five of seven from Delmarva, now are 5½ games back of new division leader Salem (42-30). The Red Sox flipped spots with Delmarva (41-30) with a win Sunday over Fredericksburg.

The Shorebirds’ hopes of winning a third straight over Lynchburg were very much alive for most of Sunday’s game. A two-run bottom of the fourth inning tied the game at 2, and the teams remained deadlocked for the next two frames.

But Lynchburg’s offense, sparked by a few Delmarva mistakes, came alive again in the final three frames. The Hillcats recorded seven hits — including two RBI singles from Alexfri Planez and Gabriel Rodriguez — and scored three more times on Shorebirds miscues to put the game away over the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.