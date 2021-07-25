Hillcats wrap series with 8-3 win over Delmarva

The Hillcats were humming at the plate, in the field and on the mound Sunday evening. Against Low-A East Northern Division rival Delmarva, Lynchburg pounded out 13 hits, stole five bases and got solid contributions defensively and from its pitching staff for an 8-3 win to wrap up the seven-game series at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.
The ’Cats (36-35), who took five of seven from Delmarva, now are 5½ games back of new division leader Salem (42-30). The Red Sox flipped spots with Delmarva (41-30) with a win Sunday over Fredericksburg.
The Shorebirds’ hopes of winning a third straight over Lynchburg were very much alive for most of Sunday’s game. A two-run bottom of the fourth inning tied the game at 2, and the teams remained deadlocked for the next two frames.
But Lynchburg’s offense, sparked by a few Delmarva mistakes, came alive again in the final three frames. The Hillcats recorded seven hits — including two RBI singles from Alexfri Planez and Gabriel Rodriguez — and scored three more times on Shorebirds miscues to put the game away over the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
Lynchburg scored twice in the seventh and never looked back. The Hillcats broke the tie and went up 3-2 when Wilfri Peralta, who led off with a double, scored on a throwing error. Angel Martinez grounded into a double play next, but the Shorebirds couldn’t prevent another run from coming home.
The ’Cats scored three times on two wild pitches and Planez’s single in the eighth, then tacked on a run for a 9-2 lead in the ninth on Rodriguez’s RBI single.
Ryne Ogren’s solo homer with two outs in the bottom half of the frame went for Delmarva’s second RBI (Darell Hernaiz had the other on his double that opened the scoring for the Shorebirds in the fourth). But the host team couldn’t pull any closer, as Cade Smith caught Davis Tavarez looking to seal the win for Lynchburg.
Smith threw two frames and contributed four of the 13 total strikeouts five Lynchburg pitchers recorded.
Zach Hart (5-1), who threw 1 1/3 perfect innings in relief, got the win.
Lynchburg’s defense turned three double plays, caught a Delmarva runner stealing and picked off one more.
Petey Halpin, Jhonkensy Noel and Planez recorded two hits apiece for the Hillcats. Peralta led the way by going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
No player had more than one hit for Delmarva, which went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.
Up next for Lynchburg is a six-game series against Central Division leader Carolina at Bank of the James Stadium. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.