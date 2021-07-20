Hilllcats slash their way past Delmarva in opener of seven-game series

In his first game back with Lynchburg since June 5, hot-hitting infielder Jhonkensy Noel picked up right where he left off, going 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and lifting the Hillcats to a 10-3 win against Delmarva in the opener of a pivotal seven-game series at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.

Noel was placed on the injured list June 28 with an ankle injury and sent to rehab with the Arizona Complex League Indians, a Rookie-level Cleveland affiliate, July 5. Lynchburg activated him prior to Tuesday's game.

The 6-foot-1 20-year-old from the Dominican Republic gave Lynchburg a 1-0 lead in the first inning when he scored catcher Yainer Diaz on a line-drive single to right.

Noel then blasted his sixth homer of the season to center as part of a fateful second inning in which the Hillcats (32-33) scored six runs and chased Shorebirds starter Brandon Young (3-1), who allowed seven runs but was charged with just two in 1 2/3 innings.

Noel also singled to left in the seventh. He was hitting .347 at the time of his injury and upped his batting average to .364 after Tuesday's game.

It was a breakout offensive night for the Hillcats, who struggled at times during last week's series against Fredericksburg.