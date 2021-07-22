Jerez's pinch-hit home run lifts Hillcats to series win against Delmarva

Lynchburg trailed by one run and was down to its last strike against Delmarva in Salisbury, Maryland, on Thursday night when pinch hitter Miguel Jerez delivered his biggest hit of the season. He blasted a two-run homer to left, Daritzon Feliz closed the door in the ninth, and Lynchburg earned its fourth straight win and claimed the seven-game series over the Shorebirds with a 3-2 victory at Perdue Stadium.

Johnathan Rodriguez singled to left to start the top of the ninth for Lynchburg and Delmarva closer Jonathan Pendergast then recorded two straight outs. The Hillcats sent Jerez to the plate in place of first baseman Wilfri Peralta. Jerez fell behind 0-2, then watched as Pendergast (0-1) worked the count full, throwing two wild pitches in the process that sent Rodriguez around to third. That set the stage for Jerez's blast, his third of the season.

The loss knocked Delmarva (39-29) out of first place in the Low-A East North Division standings, a spot it has occupied much of the year. Salem (40-29) took over that position by virtue of a 3-2 win over Fredericksburg on Thursday.