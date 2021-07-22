Jerez's pinch-hit home run lifts Hillcats to series win against Delmarva

Lynchburg trailed by one run and was down to its last strike against Delmarva in Salisbury, Maryland, on Thursday night when pinch hitter Miguel Jerez delivered his biggest hit of the season. He blasted a two-run homer to left, Daritzon Feliz closed the door in the ninth, and Lynchburg earned its fourth straight win and claimed the seven-game series over the Shorebirds with a 3-2 victory at Perdue Stadium.
Johnathan Rodriguez singled to left to start the top of the ninth for Lynchburg and Delmarva closer Jonathan Pendergast then recorded two straight outs. The Hillcats sent Jerez to the plate in place of first baseman Wilfri Peralta. Jerez fell behind 0-2, then watched as Pendergast (0-1) worked the count full, throwing two wild pitches in the process that sent Rodriguez around to third. That set the stage for Jerez's blast, his third of the season.
The loss knocked Delmarva (39-29) out of first place in the Low-A East North Division standings, a spot it has occupied much of the year. Salem (40-29) took over that position by virtue of a 3-2 win over Fredericksburg on Thursday.
That means Lynchburg (35-33) is just 4 1/2 games out of first, a shocking development when considering the club trailed by as many as 10 games early this month and appeared to be fading. But the Hillcats have won seven of their last 10, including every game in this series so far.
Lynchburg starter Jordan Jones turned in seven strong innings in which he allowed one run (earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out seven. He gave way to Feliz in the eighth with the score tied 1-1. Feliz issued a two-out walk, then gave up back-to-back singles to Lamar Sparks and Darell Hernaiz, the last of which gave Delmarva a 2-1 lead.
Feliz (4-2) still earned the win, though, recording three straight outs in the ninth after giving up a leadoff walk.
Delmarva starter Noah Denoyer was solid as well, throwing six innings and allowing four hits and one earned run. He fanned five.
Delmarva took a 1-0 lead in the first off a double by TT Bowens. Yainer Diaz hit a solo homer to left in the fourth inning, his fourth of the season, to tie the game.
Lynchburg and Delmarva meet for the fifth game in the series Friday at 7:05.