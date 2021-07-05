JF grad Peek returns to pitch in area, post no decision in Delmarva's win over Hillcats on Sunday

Zach Peek, a 2016 Jefferson Forest graduate and pitcher, made his 11th professional appearance Sunday, returning to the area he once called home as the Delmarva Shorebirds’ starter in their July 4 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium.

Peek threw 4 1/3 innings in his seventh start of the 2021 Minor League Baseball campaign. He did not factor into the decision and gave up seven runs (all earned) on eight hits, walked one and struck out five.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander threw the July 4 game after becoming a member of the Class A (Low-A) affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles in 2019. He initially was drafted in the sixth round in the summer of 2019 by the Los Angeles Angels after three seasons at Winthrop but was traded in December.

Peek, whose professional debut was postponed a year because the pandemic scuttled the 2020 MiLB season, has put together a 2-2 record, thrown 37 2/3 innings, given up 33 hits, 21 runs (18 earned for a 4.30 ERA), walked 14 and struck out 51. He’s pitched twice before against Lynchburg, posting a loss in May at the Shorebirds’ home in Salisbury, Maryland, and a no decision at Bank of the James Stadium in June.