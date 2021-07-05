JF grad Peek returns to pitch in area, post no decision in Delmarva's win over Hillcats on Sunday

Zach Peek, a 2016 Jefferson Forest graduate and pitcher, made his 11th professional appearance Sunday, returning to the area he once called home as the Delmarva Shorebirds’ starter in their July 4 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium.
Peek threw 4 1/3 innings in his seventh start of the 2021 Minor League Baseball campaign. He did not factor into the decision and gave up seven runs (all earned) on eight hits, walked one and struck out five.
The 6-foot-3 right-hander threw the July 4 game after becoming a member of the Class A (Low-A) affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles in 2019. He initially was drafted in the sixth round in the summer of 2019 by the Los Angeles Angels after three seasons at Winthrop but was traded in December.
Peek, whose professional debut was postponed a year because the pandemic scuttled the 2020 MiLB season, has put together a 2-2 record, thrown 37 2/3 innings, given up 33 hits, 21 runs (18 earned for a 4.30 ERA), walked 14 and struck out 51. He’s pitched twice before against Lynchburg, posting a loss in May at the Shorebirds’ home in Salisbury, Maryland, and a no decision at Bank of the James Stadium in June.
On Sunday, Peek was in line for the win when the Shorebirds (35-17) went up 6-4 in the fifth inning. But he gave up three runs in the bottom half of the frame before Houston Roth entered in relief.
Roth (3-1), who recorded the final two outs of the frame, stayed on the mound for the rest of the night. He got credit for the win when Delmarva scored three unanswered runs in the eighth and ninth innings.
The Shorebirds loaded the bases when Cristopher Cespedes reached on catcher interference with two outs in the eighth, and Andrew Martinez drew a four-pitch walk to tie the game at 7.
Yorkislandy Alvares drove in the go-ahead run on a single in the next at-bat, and another bases-loaded walk gave Delmarva an insurance run in the ninth.
Andrew Misiaszek (2-2) took the loss after throwing two frames. He was responsible for each of the last three runs. The Hillcats (26-26) sent six arms to the mound Sunday in the finale of the six-game series.
The ’Cats fell back to .500 and are third of four teams in the Low-A East North Division after dropping five of six against Delmarva.
Up next is their first meeting of the season with the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday for the start of a six-game series in Zebulon, North Carolina. The Mudcats enter with a 30-23 record and are tied for first with Down East in the Low-A East Central Division.