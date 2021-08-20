Maita breaks Salem's seven-inning hitless streak, powers Red Sox to win over Hillcats in extras

After giving up three runs to visiting Salem in the second inning Friday night, the Hillcats’ pitching staff turned things around and was lights out. Over seven frames, they didn’t give up a single hit and allowed just three batters to reach. But when the game went to extras, one hit made the difference for the Red Sox.
With an automatic runner at second in the 10th and another at first thanks to an intentional walk, Angel Maita broke the drought, recording a go-ahead triple that propelled Salem to a 6-4 win over the Hillcats at Bank of the James Stadium.
Maita’s lone hit of the night came with one out and broke a 3-all tie. Jonathan Diaz led off with a flyout, and pinch hitter Nick Decker reached on the walk issued by Cade Smith (1-3) to set up Maita.
Gilberto Jimenez struck out in the next at-bat, but the third strike was a wild pitch from Smith, allowing Maita to come home and increase the Salem lead to 6-3.
Lynchburg (47-47) found one run in response on a sacrifice fly from Miguel Jerez. Johnathan Rodriguez, the automatic runner placed at second to start the inning, scored after moving to third on Gabriel Rodriguez’s leadoff single.
Alexfri Planez also singled, and Yordys Valdes walked to load the bases and set up a walk-off opportunity for Petey Halpin. But Halpin flied out to center field against a 2-1 count to end the game.
Lynchburg had 10 hits to Salem’s four, but the Hillcats went 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13.
Planez was the most productive player at the plate for either team, going 4 for 5. He recorded the first RBI for Lynchburg on his triple in the second inning that cut Salem’s lead to 3-1.
Jerez, who doubled, scored on the play. Planez later scored to cut the deficit to 3-2 on Yordys Valdes’ sacrifice fly.
Johnathan Rodriguez recorded one of his two hits on an RBI single in the fifth that tied the game.
No Salem player had more than one hit thanks to Lynchburg starter Lenny Torres and relievers Hugo Villalobos and Smith.
Torres gave up three hits and three runs (two earned) over the first two frames, then threw two scoreless innings before exiting. He walked one and struck out six.
Villalobos threw four perfect frames. Smith was saddled with the loss after allowing one hit and three runs (two earned), walking two and fanning one in two innings.
Salem reliever Alexander Montero (3-2) earned the win in relief. He tossed 3 1/3 frames, allowed one hit and no runs, struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.
The Hillcats now trail the Red Sox 3-1 in the six-game series. Salem also leads the Low-A East North Division, while Lynchburg is third and eight games back.