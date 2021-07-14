Martinez, Farhat help Hillcats to second walk-off win of season

Lynchburg and Fredericksburg went back and forth, but the host Hillcats had the final word Wednesday night at Bank of the James Stadium.
Angel Martinez provided the game-tying run for the Hillcats on his fourth hit of the night in the 10th inning, then scored the winning run on Cody Farhat’s double to send Lynchburg to its second walk-off victory of the year, 7-6.
The Hillcats scored both of their runs in the extra frame with two outs. Martinez’s soft line drive to right field scored Andres Melendez, who started the inning at second under Minor League Baseball tiebreaking rules, then moved to third on Wilfri Peralta’s sacrifice bunt.
Farhat recorded his lone hit of the night with a double to secure the win.
In the top half of the inning, reliever Alec Wisely gave up a go-ahead triple to Ricardo Mendez, resulting in a 6-5 lead for the visitors. Fredericksburg runners stood on the corners after a hit by pitch and fielder’s choice out, but Wisley retired Kevin Strohschein and Jeremy De La Rosa on a flyout and strikeout, respectively, to end the threat.
In regulation, Fredericksburg (19-43) started chipping away at Lynchburg’s 4-1 lead in the seventh inning. Geraldi Diaz drew a bases-loaded walk, and Viandel Pena sent another runner home on his RBI single with two outs. The Nationals pulled ahead, 5-4, with two more runs in the eighth on Strohschein’s two-run homer, but Lynchburg answered in the bottom half on Jonathan Rodriguez’s sacrifice fly.
The FredNats tallied 11 hits, with four players recording multi-hit outings. De La Rosa led the way by going 3 for 5 with an RBI.
Martinez went 4 for 5 for Lynchburg, marking the third time this season he’s tallied four hits in a game. The Hillcats got doubles from Alexfri Planez and Petey Halpin in addition to Farhat, and Peralta recorded a three-run homer.
Wisely (1-0) earned the win after throwing two frames and giving up one unearned run on one hit and fanning four. He didn't walk a single batter.
Davis Moore (3-1) took the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits, walking none and fanning two in 1 2/3 innings.
The Hillcats (30-30) are back at .500 after winning twice in the first two contests of the six-game series with the FredNats.