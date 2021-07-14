Martinez, Farhat help Hillcats to second walk-off win of season

Lynchburg and Fredericksburg went back and forth, but the host Hillcats had the final word Wednesday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

Angel Martinez provided the game-tying run for the Hillcats on his fourth hit of the night in the 10th inning, then scored the winning run on Cody Farhat’s double to send Lynchburg to its second walk-off victory of the year, 7-6.

The Hillcats scored both of their runs in the extra frame with two outs. Martinez’s soft line drive to right field scored Andres Melendez, who started the inning at second under Minor League Baseball tiebreaking rules, then moved to third on Wilfri Peralta’s sacrifice bunt.

Farhat recorded his lone hit of the night with a double to secure the win.

In the top half of the inning, reliever Alec Wisely gave up a go-ahead triple to Ricardo Mendez, resulting in a 6-5 lead for the visitors. Fredericksburg runners stood on the corners after a hit by pitch and fielder’s choice out, but Wisley retired Kevin Strohschein and Jeremy De La Rosa on a flyout and strikeout, respectively, to end the threat.