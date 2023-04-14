Lynchburg rallied with a pair of two-run frames Friday night, but for the second time in the series, Myrtle Beach reliever Angel Gonzalez escaped a bases-loaded jam to preserve the Pelicans’ lead and ultimately secure a win for his team.

As thunderstorms entered the area, Gonzalez’s poise and a grand slam from Moises Ballesteros proved enough for the visitors to grab a 7-4 victory over the Hillcats in a weather-shortened affair at Bank of the James Stadium. Following 5 2/3 innings of action, Myrtle Beach (3-3) and Lynchburg (3-4) were knotted at two wins apiece in the six-game series.

Yorman Gomez (0-1) took the loss by giving up two earned runs on five hits, walking two and fanning three in a three-inning start. The Pelicans pounced on him early with a pair of batters reaching in the first, and then by earning a two-run lead on Cristian Hernandez’s single in the second.

Myrtle Beach added a third run off Gomez in the next frame on Jefferson Encarnacion’s double, the second of back-to-back two-baggers by the visitors in inning, and broke the game open on Ballesteros’ bases-clearing shot to right-center field in the fourth.

Lynchburg’s bats looked asleep through three innings, but awoke in the fourth as the hosts began to chip away at the deficit. After recording just one hit before the frame started, Guy Lipscomb doubled to send Wuilfredo Antunez, who walked, to third, and Maick Collado recorded the first of his team-best two RBIs on a sacrifice fly.

Manuel Mejias’ groundout pulled Lynchburg within 7-2, and the lineup followed with four straight singles in the next frame to get even closer.

Angel Zarate’s fly ball to left on the first pitch of his at-bat scored Jose Pastrano, who jumpstarted the offense with his one-out hit. Collado drew a bases-loaded walk three batters later to cut the Myrtle Beach to 7-4.

But Gonzalez, with the bases still juiced, fanned Mejias to tally his fourth strikeout of the night and limit the damage.

Gonzalez went 1 1/3 innings, walked one, was responsible for two earned runs and scattered four hits.

Lynchburg managed just two hits against starter Brody McCullough in his 3 2/3 innings of work. He also gave up two earned runs and walked one while striking out two.

Zach Jacobs recorded two outs as the first arm out of the bullpen for the Hillcats and was responsible for the grand slam. He allowed two total hits, walked two and fanned two. Adam Tulloch followed and was on a roll when the game went into a weather delay and then was called. He gave up just one hit in two scoreless innings and struck out five.

Offensively, Lipscomb had Lynchburg’s lone extra-base hit, and leadoff hitter Nate Furman went 2 for 3. For the first time this season, no Hillcats player stole a base in the game.

In addition to Ballesteros and Encarnacion, Myrtle Beach got an extra-base knock from Andy Garriola (1 for 4 with a double). Hernandez, a 19-year-old shortstop, made up for his third fielding error of the series (fifth of the season) by matching Encarnacion’s two hits.

Lynchburg and Myrtle Beach meet for Game 4 of the set at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bank of the James Stadium.