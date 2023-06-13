Marc Filia tied the game with his two-run home run in the second inning Tuesday, then added a second long ball two frames later to put the Lynchburg Hillcats up for good in a 7-5 series-opening victory over the Charleston RiverDogs at Bank of the James Stadium.

Filia, batting in the No. 8 spot, went 2 for 3, recording a career-best five RBIs to match the scoring output of Charleston's entire lineup and help Lynchburg snap its two-game skid. Filia smacked both of his homers to center as part of a three-inning stretch in which the Hillcats put six runs on the board to take control.

Ryan Spikes, who also had a pair of home runs, opened the scoring with a two-run shot to right-center in the second inning, but Filia answered with his first in the bottom half of the frame. Jose Devers hit a triple for the second straight game to jumpstart the two-out rally and scored on the next at-bat.

In the fourth, the home run was the third of three straight hits by the Hillcats to start the frame. Lexer Saduy, who later capped the scoring with a solo homer in the eighth, lined a single to right to lead off, and Devers hit a grounder the same way to put runners on the corners. Filia's 16th hit of the season (he's batting just .145, though he now leads the team with five homers) gave Lynchburg a 6-2 advantage.

The two big hits sandwiched Maick Collado's RBI single in the third that drove in Tyresse Turner, who doubled. Collado's hit accounted for Lynchburg's only other score of the day and was one of the team's 10 hits (to Charleston's 11).

Tuesday marked another showcase of the Hillcats' power — a newfound strength (eight of the 'Cats' 21 homers have now come in the last week). The team hit three home runs for the second straight game; but this time, unlike in Sunday's 13-9 loss, the pitching staff made sure that skill wouldn't go to waste.

Tomas Reyes picked up his first save by tossing a scoreless ninth, despite allowing a runner to reach third on a double and wild pitch.

Miguel Vinicio also escaped trouble in the eighth. After giving up a solo shot to Spikes (3 for 4, with a triple and the homers) with two outs, which cut the lead to 7-5, and then allowing a single and issuing a walk, Vinicio returned to form in the next at-bat and picked up his third strikeout of the inning to strand the tying run at second.

The two, along with starter Adam Tulloch and Braunny Munoz, combined for just three walks against 15 strikeouts. Tulloch had nine of those Ks and Munoz (2-1) had two on the way to a win in three innings of relief. Munoz surrendered two earned runs on four hits.

The Hillcats host the RiverDogs for Game 2 of the six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Lemley has chance to make U.S. national team

Jefferson Forest grad Emma Lemley has a chance to become a member of a USA Softball women's national team roster for 2023.

Lemley, who recently wrapped her sophomore campaign at Virginia Tech, and 27 others accepted invitations to the U.S. Women's Fast Pitch Camp scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Florida, where the national team selection committee evaluates players during drills and simulated games for potential selection to one of two rosters. Those teams will compete at the Japan All-Star Series in August and the Pan American Games in Chile in November.

Lemley can qualify for either team, the first of which will feature current college players and the latter a roster of both collegiate and professional athletes. Should she be selected, Lemley will represent the U.S. as a member of a national team for the second time, after she was part of the 2022 team that won the Canada Cup International Softball Championship in June 2022.