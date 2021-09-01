Pelicans take 2-0 series lead over Hillcats

Lynchburg cashed in just once on 10 hits, while Myrtle Beach took advantage of its chances Wednesday night. The visiting Hillcats scored the game’s final run but couldn’t piece together a comeback following a pair of two-run innings early for the Pelicans, who secured a 4-1 victory at TicketReturn.com Field in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The hosts got to work early against Hillcats starter Jordan Jones (3-8), who gave up all four runs in four frames. He surrendered a costly combination of five hits, four walks and a wild pitch in that span.
Against seven batters in the first inning, Jones allowed two runs. He struck out the first two he faced, but then issued two walks. Jones’ strikeout of Owen Caissie would’ve been the third out of the frame, but a wild pitch on the third strike allowed the runner to reach and kept the inning going.
Jacob Wetzel recorded a pair of RBIs on the lone hit of the frame, a bases-loaded single, to give Myrtle Beach (53-51) a 2-0 lead.
Jones ran into similar trouble in the fourth inning. Two of the first three batters he faced singled (with the third, Josue Huma, recording a sacrifice bunt) and reached scoring position.
The two runners came home on Kevin Made’s first-pitch single and a fielder’s choice to increase the Pelicans’ lead to 4-0 in the frame that featured eight Myrtle Beach batters.
Lynchburg’s lone run came on Alexfri Planez’s two-out single in the sixth inning. Angel Martinez, who doubled with one out, scored on the play.
The Hillcats (50-54), however, left seven on base. They stranded runners in scoring position in three different frames.
Lynchburg had 10 hits to Myrtle Beach’s eight. Four Hillcats had multiple hits, including Martinez with a team-high three.
Jones took the loss, while Pelicans starter Tyler Schlaffer (2-3) earned the win after going six innings, allowing six hits and one earned run and striking out eight. Closer Bailey Reid earned his seventh save by throwing 1 1/3 scoreless frames.
Myrtle Beach took a 2-0 lead in the series with the win. Game 3 of the six-game set is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Thursday in Myrtle Beach.