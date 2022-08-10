Powered by six hitless frames, Hillcats hold off RiverDogs

In Charleston, South Carolina, the host RiverDogs came to life in the late stages of Wednesday’s matchup at Riley Park, but Lynchburg, powered by six hitless frames to start the game, held on for a 5-3 victory.

With two outs in the ninth, Kenny Piper kept Charleston from being shut out by sending a three-run shot over the fence in left-center field. Willy Vasquez, who went 2 for 4 as the lone Charleston player with multiple hits, scored on the play, along with Junior Caminero, who walked.

But after giving up Charleston’s only run-scoring hit of the game, Yeury Gervacio quickly bounced back to stifle the RiverDogs’ momentum, inducing a groundout on the next pitch to end the contest and even the six-game series at one game apiece.

Before the ninth, Charleston managed just two hits — one each in the seventh and eighth.

Vasquez ended Lynchburg’s no-hit bid with a one-out single to right in the seventh.

Hillcats right fielder Cesar Idrogo misjudged the path of the ball to allow Vasquez to reach, but recovered when he became part of a 9-3-6-3 rundown to erase the runner. Ryan Spikes made it to second on the play after reaching on a one-out error, then was stranded when Braunny Munoz induced a flyout.

Sergio Morillo also allowed two runners in the eighth on a walk and hit to start the frame. A groundout moved the runners to third, but Morillo escaped on a strikeout and popup.

Before the seventh, Spikes was the lone batter to reach for Charleston. Juan Zapata (3-6) plunked Spikes in the fourth, representing the only pitch that kept the Lynchburg starter from a perfect five-inning outing.

Zapata (3-6) earned the win while Over Galue (9-2) took the loss. He gave up three runs (all earned) on six hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings and finished with eight strikeouts. Charleston reliever Alex Ayala Jr. gave up the other two runs, which turned into the difference in the game, in the seventh on a single by Isaiah Greene.

Greene was one of three Lynchburg players with two hits, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

Game 3 is set for 7:05 p.m. Thursday.