Region: Hillcats record two late rallies to sweep doubleheader, earn playoff berth, and more

Lynchburg entered Thursday's doubleheader needing to sweep Delmarva to secure a spot in the playoffs. The Hillcats delivered in the clutch in both games to earn the Carolina League North Division's berth.

In the nightcap at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland, Lynchburg turned a four-run final frame into a 5-1 victory, and the 'Cats captured a 3-2 win in the opener thanks to a two-out rally in the seventh inning.

In the evening's last inning, Yordys Valdes drove home pinch runner Luis Durango for the go-ahead run, and Jorge Burgos added two insurance runs on his first-pitch triple. The Hillcats added one more on a wild pitch, and Jack Leftwich finished off his stellar outing by recording a 1-2-3 bottom half of the frame.

Leftwich threw a complete game to move to 4-1, scattering three hits, walking one and fanning nine as he allowed one earned run.

In the early contest, Lynchburg was down to its last strike when it began to rally.

Joe Donovan was the first of three consecutive Hillcats batters to reach when he singled against an 0-2 count with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Two batters later, Donovan scored the game-winning run on a throwing error.

With the game tied at 2, Delmarva reliever Hugo Beltran (3-3) induced a pair of quick groundouts to start the seventh inning, but then the desperate Hillcats' offense came to life.

In addition to Donovan's single, Durango recorded a single that moved the runner to third. Valdes sent a 3-1 pitch to short, where Noelberth Romero committed the throwing error to give Donovan enough time to cover the 90 feet to home plate.

Hillcats reliever Elvis Jerez issued back-to-back one-out walks in the bottom half of the frame (his lone inning of work), but he came back with two strikeouts to end the threat, earn his eighth save and keep alive his team's postseason hopes.

Will Dion (4-1) earned the win after scattering five hits, walking one and fanning eight in six innings. He gave up two runs, but neither was earned.

Lynchburg and Salem both finished the first half (during which the first of two playoff spots from each division was determined) with 35-31 records, but the Hillcats earned the postseason berth on the tiebreaker thanks to its 8-7 advantage in head-to-head contests.

Myrtle Beach earned the South Division's playoff berth.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Randolph announces new coach

After serving as an assistant at two other Old Dominion Athletic Conference schools since 2015, Sam Martinez will step into the role of head coach at Randolph ahead of the upcoming school year. He takes over both the men's and women's programs for Jamie Megginson, who led the WildCats since 2012.

"It became clear during the search for our new coach that one candidate simply checked all the boxes in what we were searching to find," RC athletic director Tom Galbraith said in a news release.

Martinez, who played one season at Randolph before transferring to Bridgewater — where he became a three-time All-ODAC singles and doubles honoree — previously has served on men's and women's coaching staffs at Washington and Lee and Virginia Wesleyan.

Most recently, he spent three seasons as an assistant men's coach in Lexington, following three years as an assistant with the women's team at W&L. During his time there, three of the six teams he helped guide reached the NCAA Division III tournament's Sweet 16. The W&L women also won three straight ODAC titles while Martinez was on that coaching staff.

At Virginia Wesleyan in 2015-16, Martinez helped coach the men's team, which went 10-0 and earned its first regular-season ODAC title in school history.

During his playing career, Martinez spurred BC to back-to-back appearances in ODAC title contests.

"I'm most excited about the opportunity to create a culture for both programs that is going to thrive in the classroom and compete for everything on the court," Martinez said in a news release. "I'm very excited to wear the black and yellow again."