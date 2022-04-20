Region roundup: Drinkard, Methodist win second straight USA South women's golf title, and more

Jillian Drinkard and Methodist had no problem defending their USA South Conference women’s golf titles Wednesday at Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Drinkard capped her steady tournament by finishing the three-round championship at even-par 216 to claim medalist honors, and the Monarchs won the team title by a whopping 88 strokes and earned their second straight USA South title.

Drinkard, an Appomattox native and the USA South women’s golfer of the year, claimed her second straight medalist honor in the championship. She shot 1 over in the final round with two birdies, one bogey and a double bogey.

The steady play gave her the win by a margin of five strokes over teammate Emily Gresham.

Methodist's Natalie Brosig and Ingrid Steingrimsen finished in a tie for third at 9 over.

The Monarchs' team total of 20-over 884 easily outpaced second-place Huntingdon, which finished at 108-over 972.

Methodist is the reigning Division III national champion and will attempt to repeat at the national tournament held at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston on May 10 through 13.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 8, No. 11 Duke 3

Liberty rattled off five singles and mixed in a walk to open the sixth inning and break a late-game tie for a win over Duke at Liberty Softball Stadium.

The Flames (32-13) did their damage against three Duke pitchers.

Denay Griffin, Kara Canetto and Mary Claire Wilson laced singles to load the bases, and a wild pitch allowed pinch runner Janessa Plummer to score the go-ahead run.

KC Machaco had an RBI single, Alexis Soto added a two-run single, and Devyn Howard’s sacrifice fly capped a big frame against the Blue Devils (34-6).

The run support backed up the complete-game effort from Emily Kirby (8-4). The southpaw allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits, walked one and struck out nine. It was her second career win over a top-25 opponent.

Duke starter Peyton St. George (17-3) took the loss. She allowed three runs through five innings and then failed to record an out against the three batters she faced in the sixth.

BASEBALL

No. 5 Lynchburg 8, Virginia Wesleyan 5

PJ Alvanos gave Lynchburg the lead for good with a third-inning RBI double, and his ninth-inning RBI single sparked a four-run frame as the Hornets (27-6, 12-2 ODAC) completed the season sweep of the Marlins (15-14-1, 5-8-1) at TowneBank Park in Virginia Beach.

UL took the lead by scoring three times in the third and fourth innings, and then took advantage of Jack Bachmore’s outing out of the bullpen to maintain the advantage.

Bachmore entered in the second inning and twirled 4⅔ scoreless innings. He scattered five hits, walked one and struck out five.

Josh Gjormand, Cameron Lane and Logan Webster had three hits apiece for UL.

VWU scored three runs in the ninth against Grayson Thurman (Altavista), but Thurman was able to get the final two outs to preserve the victory.

MEN’S LACROSSE

No. 11 Lynchburg 20, Randolph 0

Charlie Evans had three goals and two assists, Ethan Cotter scored three goals, and the Hornets (10-4, 6-1 ODAC) throttled the WildCats (1-13, 0-8) at WildCat Stadium.

Tyler Hadley, Patrick Moore, Zach Phillips and Andrew Miller combined to stop the lone shot Randolph attempted in the 60-minute contest.

The Hornets posted their first shutout since Feb. 20, 2021 in a 24-0 thrashing of the WildCats.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Lynchburg 14, Randolph-Macon 11

Nicki Santora, Mia Sullivan and Alla Daniel found the back of the net in the final eight minutes to break a tie as the Hornets (6-9, 4-3 ODAC) rallied to defeat the Yellow Jackets (5-9, 2-3) at Shellenberger FIeld.

R-MC led 10-9 with 10½ minutes remaining. UL scored back-to-back goals from Santora and Daniel to take a one-goal lead, and R-MC’s Rianna Lowery’s goal with 8:57 left tied it at 11.

Santora finished with four goals.

Freshman Patricia Rogers (Jefferson Forest) recorded five of her 12 saves after UL took the lead for good.

Randolph 16, Eastern Mennonite 3

Beverly Alcock scored five goals, Sophia Cirone and Olivia Richards tallied four goals apiece, and the WildCats (4-6, 2-3 ODAC) blasted the Royals (0-12, 0-8) at EMU Turf Field in Harrisonburg.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lynchburg 9, Randolph 0

Christina Harris recorded her 99th singles victory of her career with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Valentina Santos at No. 1 singles as the Hornets (14-1, 6-1 ODAC) swept the WildCats (4-12, 2-6).

Lauren Pascadlo (Jefferson Forest) defeated Sabrina Dickerson (William Campbell) by a score of 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Sweet Briar 9, Shenandoah 0

Ana Patino edged Jahveesha Combs 6-4, 3-5, 1-0 (10-8) at No. 2 singles as the Vixens (20-3) swept the Hornets (9-4) at Van Der Meer Tennis Center in Sweet Briar.

Sweet Briar 9, Trinity 0

The Vixens did not drop a single game in their singles and doubles competition to easily sweep the visiting Tigers at Van Der Meer Tennis Center in Sweet Briar.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Carolina 2, Lynchburg 1

Hedbert Perez’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Carolina the lead for good, and the Mudcats got strong performances from their bullpen to edge the Hillcats on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.

The Hillcats (3-8) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a single from Dayan Frias (2 for 4) that scored Joe Donovan.

Frias and Milan Tolentino (2 for 3) had back-to-back two-out singles in the seventh, but Jorge Burgos struck out against Karlos Morales (1-0).

Christian Tripp and Michele Vassalotti each threw perfect innings to secure the triumph for the Mudcats (7-4).

Arbert Cipion laced a triple to right field in the fifth inning that scored Micah Bello to tie the score at 1.

Hillcats starter Rodney Boone allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out nine over five innings. Hugo Villalobos (1-1) took the loss after surrendering Perez’s homer.