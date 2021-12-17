Region roundup: Hillcats player dies in Miami; high school and college notes

Andrés Meléndez, who played with the Lynchburg Hillcats in the 2021 season, died suddenly Thursday in Miami at the age of 20.

The Cleveland Guardians (formerly the Indians), the MLB parent club of the Hillcats, announced Meléndez’s death in a statement on social media Thursday night. A cause of death has not been released.

“Meléndez is remembered by his teammates and friends as a positive and thoughtful young man with a beautiful smile who had a profound impact on others,” the Guardians’ statement reads in part. “He will be greatly missed.”

Meléndez, of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, played in the minor leagues since 2018 and originally was part of the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Cleveland traded for Meléndez in November 2019.

In 73 games in 2021 with the Low-A Hillcats, the catcher hit .247 and recorded 26 extra-base hits (16 doubles, two triples and eight home runs) with 46 RBIs. He finished with a .983 fielding percentage and caught 23 runners stealing.

Meléndez recorded a career batting average of .258 with 78 RBIs.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Andrés Meléndez," the Hillcats said in a statement posted to social media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. Rest In Peace."

HIGH SCHOOLS

Altavista's Hall earns all-state volleyball accolade

Altavista senior Campbell Hall on Friday became one of 20 volleyball players to earn a spot on a Class 1 all-state team.

Following her team's run to the Class 1 state quarterfinals, the outside hitter was named to the all-state second team, the Virginia High School League announced Friday. Hall was the lone area player in the division to take home an all-state award, though several others from Rustburg and E.C. Glass also earned VHSL postseason accolades in Class 3 and Class 4.

Auburn senior Allyson Martin and coach Sherry Millirons swept the highest awards for Class 1 as player of the year and coach of the year, respectively, after capturing the state title.

Altavista, LCA boys basketball to play in Bob Johnson Classic

A year after organizers originally hoped to stage the event, 10 high school boys basketball teams finally will play in the Bob Johnson Classic.

Altavista and Liberty Christian, along with eight other teams from across the state, will play a series of five games Saturday at Lord Botetourt in honor of the late Johnson, who served as Emory & Henry men’s basketball coach and athletic director for 30 years.

All 10 teams featured in the event have ties to Johnson, with at least one member of each coaching staff having been part of the men’s basketball program at E&H.

The classic originally was scheduled to take place last year, but it could not be held because of the pandemic. Organizers aim to make the classic an annual event to remember Johnson, who was the winningest coach in E&H history with 370 victories in 27 seasons.

Altavista and coach Casey Johnson, Bob Johnson’s son, will kick off play at noon against John Battle. LCA wraps up the night with an 8 p.m. matchup against Parry McCluer.

Other matchups Saturday include Goochland vs. Narrows (2 p.m.), Salem vs. Fluvanna (4 p.m.) and Monacan vs. Lord Botetourt (6 p.m.).

All-day admission is $10.

COLLEGES

ACC Network now available to Comcast customers

ESPN and the ACC on Friday announced Comcast (Xfinity) cable has added the ACC Network to its channel lineup.

The ACC Network now is available on channel 1325 as part of Comcast's Digital Starter package.

The addition comes about three weeks after Comcast, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN announced Comcast would begin carrying the network as part of its new overall deal to carry Disney-owned cable channels.

Comcast had been the only major cable or satellite company that was not carrying the ACC Network, which debuted in 2019.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Liberty 74, Charlotte 64

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darius McGhee scored 27 points as Liberty defeated East Carolina on Friday in the Naismith Hall of Fame Shootout at the Spectrum Center.

Shiloh Robinson had 14 points and nine rebounds for Liberty (7-4), which rallied after trailing 35-32 at halftime. Kyle Rode added 12 points and five assists. Blake Preston had 10 points.

Vance Jackson had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Tristen Newton added 15 points for the Pirates (8-3), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. J.J. Miles scored 11 points.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Liberty 76, Grand Canyon 61

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TEXAS — Bridgette Rettstatt scored 19 of her season-high 24 points in the second half, powering Liberty past Grand Canyon in the opening game of the South Padre Island Classic.

The Flames (10-1) shot a season-best 56% to increase their winning streak to seven games.

Jay McChristine had a team-high 15 points for the Antelopes (5-4), who shot 37%.

In addition to Rettstatt, two others finished in double figures in the scoring column for Liberty. Kennedi Williams had 11 points and Jordan Bailey recorded 10, both season highs. Rettstatt, a redshirt senior who also pulled down seven rebounds Friday, now is one point shy of 1,000 for her career.