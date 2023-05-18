The Lynchburg Hillcats mounted a comeback for the second straight night. On Thursday, Jose Devers made sure that effort was rewarded.

After seeing his team roar back from a three-run deficit at Bank of the James Stadium, Devers delivered the win by recording his first hit of the night in the ninth inning. His single up the middle sent Jose Pastrano home from third and sent the rest of his team running to the diamond to celebrate the 5-4 victory — Lynchburg's first walk-off win of the year.

"I was a little scared," Devers said through an interpreter in a postgame interview conducted by Hillcats front-office staff, "but it all went well."

Thanks to a leadoff walk and a pair of wild pitches, Pastrano stood 90 feet from home with the game tied when Devers stepped to the plate. Devers fell behind in the count, 1-2, but then struck gold on the fourth pitch of the at-bat.

The RBI hit capped a four-inning span in which Lynchburg (18-18) turned eight walks, four stolen bases and four hits into four runs.

The Hillcats scored two runs in the sixth (including one on a steal of home) to pull within 3-2, and added a run each in the next two frames to tie the game and briefly go ahead.

Nate Furman (2 for 4) singled home Jordan Brown — who hopped over the glove and tag attempt by catcher Enderso Lira at the plate — to even the score at 3 in the seventh. Lexer Saduy (who also had an RBI in the sixth) recorded an RBI single in the eighth for Lynchburg's first lead, 4-3.

Salem (18-17) responded with Karson Simas' RBI groundout to knot the game once more in the top of the ninth.

But the Red Sox never recorded an out in the bottom half, walking the first three batters to juice the bases for Devers (1 for 3).

Wednesday's game played out similarly, with the Hillcats rallying to tie the game in the eighth. But in that one, they never led, then surrendered the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth and couldn't find an answer.

Lynchburg now trails 2-1 in the six-game set, which continues with Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Bigham, Lemley pick up all-region honors

Rustburg grad Eden Bigham and Jefferson Forest alumna Emma Lemley continue to rack up awards at the collegiate level. Bigham, a freshman at the University of Virginia, and Lemley, a Virginia Tech sophomore, added all-region accolades to their career haul Thursday, when the National Fastpitch Coaches Association released its list of 381 honorees across Division I.

Bigham and Lemley were two of the three pitchers on the first team in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Bigham posted a team-best 13-6 record in her debut collegiate season, recording a 2.52 ERA that was tied for the team lead. In helping the Cavaliers to their first 30-win season since 2010, Bigham led the Hoos with 115 strikeouts and held opponents to a .189 batting average.

Lemley, the ace for Virginia Tech — which continues its season by opening a four-team NCAA regional at the University of Georgia against Boston at 2 p.m. Friday — now has earned first-team all-region honors in each of her two seasons with the Hokies. Lemley carries 268 strikeouts, a number that leads the ACC and ranks third nationally, into the weekend. She owns a 20-10 record.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Ferguson earns second All-American award

Liberty's Lizzy Ferguson on Thursday added a second All-American award to her resume, earning an honorable mention nod from Inside Lacrosse just over one week after grabbing an honorable mention from USA Lacrosse Magazine. No other LU women's lacrosse player has garnered All-America recognition.

Ferguson tallied 33 goals and 11 assists through 19 games (all of which she started). The fifth-year senior racked up 29 ground balls and 23 caused turnovers as part of a season in which she picked up three ASUN Conference player of the week accolades and a first-team all-conference award. Ferguson and LU went 12-7 and claimed the program's first outright regular-season league crown after going 7-0 in ASUN play.