An issue that plagued the Lynchburg Hillcats throughout the season looked like it might come back to haunt them Thursday night. Through eight frames, they went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

That all changed in the ninth inning.

The visiting Hillcats sent nine batters to the plate. Four of the first five reached against Myrtle Beach reliever Angel Gonzalez, who also recorded a wild pitch that sent a runner home and gave up the go-ahead hit to Maick Collado in a rally that helped Lynchburg secure an 8-5 victory.

The comeback stretched the Hillcats’ win streak to three games, marking a new season best. Lynchburg now leads Myrtle Beach 3-0 in the six-game series at Pelicans Ballpark.

In the ninth, the ’Cats went 3 for 5 with runners in scoring position, getting run-scoring singles from Guy Lipscomb and Collado with one out.

To cap his three-hit night (which led the team and extended his hit streak to six games, driving his average up to .382 in May), Lipscomb batted in Jose Pastrano from third to cut the Myrtle Beach lead to 5-4. Pastrano walked and moved to second on Nate Furman’s single, and the two moved up on a wild pitch.

Another wild pitch sent home Furman to tie the game, and Collado followed with his game-winning line drive to center field.

The Hillcats (16-14) chased Gonzalez (1-1), who blew the save and took the loss. They struck for two more against Felix Stevens, a position player pitching, on Robert Lopez’s double to cap the scoring.

Magnus Ellerts earned his first save by retiring Myrtle Beach (14-15) in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Miguez Vinicio (1-2), the third pitcher on the night for Lynchburg, picked up his first win by tossing 1 1/3 hitless, scoreless frames that included three strikeouts and no walks.

Before the ninth-inning comeback, Lynchburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on an error, then saw Myrtle Beach go ahead on a pair of runs each in the second and fourth frames.

The ’Cats pulled within 4-3 on Lipscomb’s groundout and Collado’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, and the Pelicans answered on a sac fly in the bottom half of the frame, but it wasn’t enough insurance.

Zac Fascia (2 for 3) also had multiple hits for Lynchburg, which tallied 11 hits to Myrtle Beach’s 10. Juan Mora led the hosts by going 3 for 4. He was one of five players with an RBI each.

Game 4 is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday.

COLLEGES

Lemley and Tech softball, LU softball and UL baseball win league tourney games Thursday

Jefferson Forest grad Emma Lemley helped the Virginia Tech softball team start its stay in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on a high note, throwing 5 2/3 innings and picking up the win as the Hokies defeated Louisville 10-8 in the quarterfinals Thursday at the University of Notre Dame.

Lemley (20-10) fanned six, walked three and surrendered six runs (all earned) on nine hits in her start for Tech, ranked 22nd nationally and seeded fifth for the tourney. The Hokies (37-17) — who held off a late comeback attempt by the fourth-seeded and 24th-ranked Louisville (35-18), which scored five runs in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to one — will take on top-seeded Florida State in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday.

The Seminoles, ranked third nationally, swept Tech in three regular-season games late last month.

The ACC softball tournament is single elimination.

Also Thursday, second-seeded Liberty softball began its stay in the ASUN tournament with a 4-2 win over Jacksonville State (31-21), scoring all of its runs on home runs from Sierra Kersten and KK Madrey.

Madrey’s three-run shot to right field in the fourth inning answered a two-run single by JSU’s Lindsey Richardson in the third. Richardson’s hit turned a 1-0 deficit — after Kersten’s solo shot in the second — into a 2-1 lead before Madrey struck.

Karlie Keeney improved to 25-9 of the season by throwing a complete-game three-hitter for LU (38-18), which is seeded second for the double-elimination tournament. The Flames take on fifth-seeded North Alabama (33-14-1) in the winners’ side of the bracket to begin play Friday at 12:30 p.m.

In Division III, top-seeded Lynchburg baseball won its first game of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament’s double-elimination championship weekend Thursday, defeating fourth-seeded and 16th-ranked Randolph-Macon (31-12) 3-0 at the University of Richmond.

The top-seeded Hornets (36-6) got the only runs they needed from Avery Neaves on his two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Zach Potts tossed seven three-hit, shutout innings to improve to 10-0. He struck out seven and walked one. Jack Bachmore picked up his 10th save of the year by throwing two frames of one-hit ball. He fanned one and walked one and was part of a 1-2-3, inning-ending double play to wiggle out of bases-loaded situation in the eighth.

Fifth-ranked UL advances to the winners’ side of the bracket to take on No. 2 seed and second-ranked Shenandoah (37-5) at 1 p.m. Friday.

Area athletes rack up postseason honors

Three athletes from the University of Lynchburg and Liberty University earned top honors for their sports and leagues this week, and three more picked up national or league awards.

Liberty’s Keeney and Carolina Hudson claimed the ASUN’s softball scholar-athlete and player of the year awards, respectively. The announcement Tuesday marked the second straight year the two earned those respective laurels.

Liberty also placed seven players on all-conference teams. Hudson, a junior catcher, was selected to the first team, and Keeney, a junior pitcher, picked up a second-team nod to become the lone three-time All-ASUN selection among those who comprised the 2023 lists.

Teammate Rachel Roupe, a sophomore outfielder, found a spot on the first team to up her tally of awards on the week to two. She also was named Extra Inning Softball’s national player of the week Tuesday.

LU women’s lacrosse player Lizzy Ferguson was lauded nationally Tuesday, too, with an honorable-mention All-America award from USA Lacrosse Magazine. The fifth-year senior attack is the first in program history to earn All-America recognition.

At the Division III level, University of Lynchburg standout reliever Bachmore was named the ODAC pitcher of the year Thursday.

Patricia Rogers, a sophomore goalie on the UL women's lacrosse team, earned her second career All-ODAC honor Wednesday, when she was named to the league's second team. The Jefferson Forest grad took over the starting role in goal midway through the season and posted a 48.8% save percentage on the year.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Virginia Episcopal cruises to BRAC finals

Jed Howard dominated on the mound for six innings, Campbell Howard shut the door, and both players were instrumental on the offensive side as Virginia Episcopal defeated North Cross 6-2 in the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference tournament semifinals at Meador Park on VES' campus Thursday.

Howard allowed two runs (earned) on two hits across six innings. The 6-foot-4 senior southpaw also struck out seven and walked two. He gave way to Campbell Howard, a freshman, for the final inning of work, and Campbell set the Raiders from Roanoke down in order.

Jed Howard also went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Campbell Howard went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

VES (15-6) plays at Miller School (18-14) in Albemarle for the BRAC championship Friday. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.