Baseball can be a wild a game. Or so says Lynchburg Hillcats manager Jordan Smith.

Smith drew on his previous experience as a player in the minors in offering a description of the games he’s seen during his time at the helm in Lynchburg. Smith led the ’Cats on a see-saw journey through the first three series of the 2023 season — the Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians went up, then down in quick succession, alternating wins and losses and not posting a single streak.

Finally, in a homestand against Fredericksburg, they put that odd statistic in the past. Games 1 and 2 went the way of the home team, followed by a three-game losing streak.

“Sometimes you’ll take winning one and losing one, and sometimes you need to win at all costs, and [Sunday] kind of felt like a day where we needed a win to get back on track,” Smith said after the finale — a 10-9 victory that got Lynchburg back on track before it boarded a bus for a two-week road swing in South Carolina. “We’re definitely gonna enjoy this one, and hopefully it keeps things rolling on the road."

The Hillcats (10-11) managed the split despite giving up three unanswered runs Sunday. But 12 hits (three for extra bases), multi-hit performances by four players (including Guy Lipscomb’s 3-of-5, three-RBI day) and nine stolen bases (including a steal of home near the midway point of the game) proved enough.

Against the Nationals, the Hillcats’ productive top half of the lineup continued to rack up hits and helped increase the team’s batting average to .258 (third in the Carolina League). The ’Cats are tied atop the league with a .378 on-base percentage.

“I like the professional at-bats [in which players] don’t expand the zone, know what your strengths are, look for those pitches, and then just from pitch 1, just basically being ready to go,” Smith said of the Lynchburg lineup.

Among those who make up the top half are Angel Zarate, Juan Benjamin, Maick Collado and Nate Furman. They all have averages that sit inside the top eight in the league.

Collado played in five games against Fredericksburg and extended his hit streak to 10 games. He now has at least one hit in all of his appearances over the last two series.

Collado and Furman are tied for eighth in the Carolina League with a .333 average. Furman, the leadoff hitter, has played in all but one game this season.

“Playing every day, there’s nothing else I’d rather be doing,” said Furman, who added he’s “grown to get comfortable” in the leadoff spot after filling that role during his last several amateur campaigns. “… I like setting the table for these guys, getting on and having them drive me in.”

The Hillcats have improved at the plate as a whole, too, leaving fewer runners stranded than in previous series, and now own a .222 average with the bases loaded. That's still tied for eighth among the 12 league teams, but up from the .143 mark they owned at the conclusion of the previous series.

Pitching faltered some against Fredericksburg, giving up nine runs or more three times, including once in a 10-9 extra-innings loss (Lynchburg’s second in two such contests this season). The bullpen gave up nine runs (five earned) to surrender a 7-1 lead. The team ERA now sits at 4.78 (ninth in the league).

“Bullpens can come and go as far as how well they’re doing series to series,” Smith said, adding Fredericksburg proved especially aggressive at the plate, “but it’s a confident group of guys, and I just want them to continue to attack the zone.”

First up in the road swing is Charleston (7-14), the two-time defending league champion that dispatched Lynchburg in last season’s title series. The six-game set begins at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, concludes Sunday and will be followed by a six-game series at Myrtle Beach starting May 9.

“Looking forward to seeing the guys rally on the road … and hopefully play clean, good baseball,” Smith said.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

UL men, women sweep outdoor crowns

Lynchburg’s men’s and women’s teams have secured a second straight sweep of all six Old Dominion Athletic Conference cross country and track & field titles. The outdoor track & field squads topped 10 other teams on each side at the championship meet at Bridgewater, which wrapped up Monday, to repeat.

No other school has accomplished the feat.

Lynchburg won by a landslide on the women’s side, recording 251 points for a 98-point margin over second-place Washington and Lee.

The men tallied 175 points to top runner-up W&L (150 points). They didn’t secure the title until the penultimate event.

Heading into the 4,600-meter run, during which 38 points were up for grabs, Lynchburg led by 16 points. All eight point-scorers in the event came from the two schools, but Frank Csorba won, and UL runners also finished, third, sixth and seventh to tally 21 points and ensure W&L couldn’t make up enough ground.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Lynchburg second at ODACs

The Hornets posted a four-round total of 71-over 923 Sunday to finish second behind Washington and Lee at the ODAC championship, held at Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet.

Lynchburg finished 21 shots behind the winner, but 32 shots clear of third-place Bridgewater, to record a runner-up finish for the third straight season.

UL was paced by Emily Brubaker, who carded an 8-over 221 to finish just one shot back of medalist Julia Haetzel, of W&L.

Director of men’s and women’s golf Michael Veverka picked up his first ODAC coach of the year award.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE AND BASEBALL

UL earns top seeds for pair of tourneys

For the second straight season, Lynchburg baseball is headed into the postseason with the top seed for the ODAC tournament, along with a top-10 national ranking.

UL (33-5), as the No. 1 seed (and ranked No. 6 in the country), will kick off the first round of the eight-team conference tourney with a best-of-three series at home against No. 8 seed Bridgewater (16-24) on Friday (time to be announced). Game 2 (and Game 3, if necessary) will be played Saturday at Fox Field, where Lynchburg is a perfect 20-0 this season. The Hornets, who are in search of their 10th league trophy, swept the Eagles in a doubleheader at Fox in mid-March.

Four teams advance out of the campus sites series to finals weekend, which is set for May 11 through 13 at University of Richmond and for which teams will be reseeded.

Also seeded first in its conference tourney is the UL men’s lacrosse team.

Lynchburg (12-5) earned a double bye and will play host to either No. 5 seed Roanoke or No. 4 seed Randolph-Macon (who play Tuesday) in the semifinals Thursday at a time to be announced. The Hornets are in search of their 10th league championship, and third straight.

In other ODAC tournament news, UL women’s lacrosse (7-9) earned a first-round bye as the No. 4 seed. It will host No. 5 Randolph-Macon in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Amherst's Purvis, McFaden combine for perfect game

Annie Purvis and Leah McFaden combined for a perfect game Monday in a blowout victory at Charlottesville High as the Lancers improved to 12-1 with an 18-0, five-inning victory. The win was the second part of a doubleheader against the Black Knights. Amherst won the first game 19-0.

Purvis threw two innings and struck out three in the nightcap, while McFaden fanned six across the final three innings of play. Purvis and McFaden faced the minimum 15 batters. Purvis threw 16 of her 25 pitches for strikes, while McFaden tossed 27 pitches, 24 for strikes.

Purvis also clubbed two home runs and finished 2 for 2 with four RBIs at the plate. Hannah Hooper homered for the Lancers as well. All three blasts occurred as part of a 10-run second inning.

Purvis and McFaden both made appearances in the first game of the doubleheader. Ace Dylan McNerney (3 innings pitched) started the game, and the trio allowed just three hits.

Amherst star shortstop Tyah Charlton led the way at the plate with five hits on the day, while Maegan Lloyd and Sienna Fielder finished the day with four hits apiece.