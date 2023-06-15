In Los Angeles, Huddleston native Isaac Simmons played the front nine at Los Angeles Country Club at 5-over-par, then found a rhythm on the back side in Round 1 of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The beginning of Simmons' round was marked by five pars on the front end at the par 70 course, and he also had three bogeys — at Nos. 2, 5 and 7 — and a double bogey on the par 5 No. 8. He scored a 40 on the side.

The Liberty University standout then parred six straight holes on the back side after finishing with a par on the par-3 No. 9, and was 5 over for his round through 15 holes as of this newspaper's press time.

Hillcats fall to Charleston

The Lynchburg Hillcats’ bats came alive late, but by then the damage was done, and the visiting Charleston RiverDogs rode a litany of early hits and a three-run seventh inning to a 7-3 victory Thursday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg rallied in the eighth, doubling its hit total from the first seven frames in that inning alone to plate three runs. The ’Cats got run-scoring hits from Marc Filia, Guy Lipscomb and Angel Genao on the first pitch of each at-bat to slice in half the 6-0 deficit.

But Charleston reliever Junior William rebounded after giving up the two-out two-bagger to Genao by striking out Robert Lopez, and Alex Cook tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to deprive Lynchburg of a third straight win.

At the halfway point, the Hillcats (27-33) lead the six-game series 2-1.

To start Game 3 Thursday, Charleston right-hander Yoniel Curet and the RiverDogs defense let just one Lynchburg runner advance into scoring position through the first five frames. Robert Lopez doubled with two outs in the fourth, but Curet struck out Wuilfredo Antunez to leave the inning without giving up a run.

Before that, Genao (2 for 4) and Lexer Saduy were the only Lynchburg batters to reach — Genao on a single in the first before being stranded, and Saduy on a walk in the third. Charleston threw out Saduy trying to steal second.

Lipscomb was Lynchburg’s only other base runner (on a walk in the sixth) until the eighth, when Juan Benjamin started the comeback attempt.

He passed the baton to Filia, who doubled in the Hillcats’ first run on a line drive to right. Lipscomb followed with an RBI single two batters later, and Genao capped the scoring in the frame on his RBI double.

All told, the hosts managed just six hits, a night after posting 17. Genao also was the lone player in that lineup with multiple hits, after six Hillcats earned that designation in Thursday’s win.

In addition to Curet, Jack Hartman and Cook each posted scoreless outings on the mound for Charleston (24-36). William was the lone arm to surrender a run for the RiverDogs on Thursday. The staff combined for 12 strikeouts against two walks.

Lynchburg starter Yorman Gomez (1-4) took the loss after giving up three runs (all earned) on six hits in four innings. He walked three and fanned three.

Three relievers combined to give up four additional runs (three earned), walk two and strike out five.

Charleston had its way against nearly all of those Lynchburg hurlers.

Against Gomez, three extra-base hits gave the RiverDogs a 3-0 lead after three innings.

Jack Jasiak was charged three runs in the seventh after letting the first three batters reach on two singles and a walk. They came home on a balk by Samuel Vasquez followed by Jhon Diaz’s two-run double.

Ryan Spikes — who added four total bases to drive that number up to an eye-popping 18 in his three appearances against Lynchburg this series — drove in the final run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly. Back-to-back errors to start the frame set the stage for the score.

Spikes finished 2 for 4 with a triple at the plate and is batting .615 with six RBIs against the Hillcats in the last three games. Xavier Isaac led the RiverDogs by going 3 for 4 with a double Thursday. He’s now recorded at least one double in three straight contests.

Game 4 of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.