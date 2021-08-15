Rodriguez's walk-off single gives Hillcats series victory over Delmarva

The Hillcats’ bats were quiet all night. Against Delmarva on Sunday at Bank of the James Stadium, they managed just four hits. But one hit, at the last minute, made all the difference.

Lynchburg took advantage of a Shorebirds error in the ninth inning, then drew its only two walks of the night to load the bases, and Gabriel Rodriguez came through with the game-winning hit with two outs, giving the Hillcats a 2-1 win and the series victory in the finale.

The ’Cats (46-44) were down to their last two strikes when Rodriguez recorded the walk-off hit. He knocked a ground ball to center field for a single, giving the runners at second and third enough time to come home.

Petey Halpin, the lead runner, reached earlier in the frame when Delmarva (48-42) committed its lone error — a fielding mistake by first baseman Trevor Kehe — of the contest. Angel Martinez drew a walk against Delmarva closer Thomas Girard (2-1) next, then moved to second when Girard issued another free pass to Micael Ramirez.

After seeing Girard fan the next batter for the second out, Rodriguez sent a 2-1 pitch to the outfield and made sure Girard and the Shorebirds didn’t escape the jam.