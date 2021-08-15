Rodriguez's walk-off single gives Hillcats series victory over Delmarva

The Hillcats’ bats were quiet all night. Against Delmarva on Sunday at Bank of the James Stadium, they managed just four hits. But one hit, at the last minute, made all the difference.
Lynchburg took advantage of a Shorebirds error in the ninth inning, then drew its only two walks of the night to load the bases, and Gabriel Rodriguez came through with the game-winning hit with two outs, giving the Hillcats a 2-1 win and the series victory in the finale.
The ’Cats (46-44) were down to their last two strikes when Rodriguez recorded the walk-off hit. He knocked a ground ball to center field for a single, giving the runners at second and third enough time to come home.
Petey Halpin, the lead runner, reached earlier in the frame when Delmarva (48-42) committed its lone error — a fielding mistake by first baseman Trevor Kehe — of the contest. Angel Martinez drew a walk against Delmarva closer Thomas Girard (2-1) next, then moved to second when Girard issued another free pass to Micael Ramirez.
After seeing Girard fan the next batter for the second out, Rodriguez sent a 2-1 pitch to the outfield and made sure Girard and the Shorebirds didn’t escape the jam.
Ahead of the ninth inning, the Hillcats only had one runner advance into scoring position. Martinez, who led Lynchburg at the plate by going 2 for 3, singled and moved to third on a pair of groundouts in the seventh inning, but he was stranded there.
Martinez was trying to answer Delmarva’s sixth-inning score. The Shorebirds took a 1-0 lead thanks to back-to-back, one-out hits. TT Bowens tripled, and Darell Hernaiz recorded an RBI on his single to center field.
Zach Hart, who threw four frames out of the bullpen, gave up the earned run. The Shorebirds tallied four of their eight hits against Hart, who also had three of the staff’s seven strikeouts.
Hugo Villalobos gave up two hits in the seventh but got Cristopher Cespedes to ground into a double play to erase the first threat, then induced a groundout to neutralize the next and keep the Shorebirds’ lead at 1-0.
Lynchburg closer Andrew Misiaszek found himself in a more precarious situation in the top of the ninth after giving up a pair of walks and a single with no outs. The Shorebirds, though, couldn’t cash in for an insurance run. Misiaszek struck out two of three and got Trevor Kehe to ground into a force out as Martinez, the third baseman, threw home to prevent the lead runner from scoring.
Lynchburg, which won four of seven games in the series, sits in third in the Low-A East North Division, six games back of leader Salem. The Red Sox (52-38) and Hillcats are set to start a six-game series Tuesday at Bank of the James Stadium.