Salem plates 11 runs in ninth inning en route to lopsided win over Hillcats

Down four runs with eight innings gone, Lynchburg was facing a tall task already as it aimed to piece together a rally. Salem made that task impossible in the top of the ninth.
The Red Sox sent 16 players to the plate in the ninth inning, obliterating the Hillcats’ chances for a comeback by posting 11 runs in the frame en route to a lopsided 17-2 win at Bank of the James Stadium.
Salem’s 11-run frame came about 48 hours after putting up a similarly eye-popping run total in the ninth inning of another game against Lynchburg. The Hillcats gave up eight runs in the ninth Thursday night, including six with two outs, as they fell 13-2.
Salem found a way to do even more damage Saturday.
The first nine batters from the visiting team reached to open the ninth, and seven runs were scored before Lynchburg could record an out. Six of those Red Sox players had hits (three of them had at least one RBI on their hits), one reached on a fielder’s choice, and two others walked.
Nick Decker grounded out for the first out, but another player came home on the play to make it 14-2.
It looked like reliever Cesar Idrogo might escape when he got Tyler Miller to fly out on the first pitch for the second out, but Idrogo plunked Matthew Lugo next to extend the inning.
A three-run homer from Nicholas Northcut increased the lead to 17-2, and two more batters reached before Angel Maita flied out to put Lynchburg out of its misery.
Lynchburg reliever Jacob Forrester entered for the ninth with his team down 6-2. He faced six batters before he was pulled and gave up six runs (all earned) without recording an out. Idrogo battled to record three outs, but he gave up five earned runs.
Before their display of firepower in the final inning, the Red Sox turned a 2-1 deficit into a 5-1 advantage in the sixth inning and didn’t look back.
They got RBI singles from four players in the frame, taking the lead for good on Brainer bonaci’s grounder to right field that scored Lugo, who walked earlier in the frame.
Lynchburg’s only scoring came in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly from Korey Holland and Jorge Burgos’ triple. Alexfri Planez led the Hillcats offensively with three of their nine hits.
Salem piled up 20 hits against four pitchers. Starter Juan Zapata was responsible for 10 of those in taking the loss. He threw 5 1/3 innings and gave up five runs (all earned).
All nine players for Salem had at least one hit. Six of them had multiple hits. Lugo, who had a hit in every one of his at-bats, and Tyler Miller recorded four hits each.