Salem wins fourth straight over Hillcats to capture series

Salem needed extra innings to take down the host Hillcats on both Friday and Saturday. In the finale of the six-game series Sunday, however, the Red Sox made sure to put the game away earlier.

The visitors scored eight unanswered runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings and wrapped up a fourth straight win, 11-3, over Lynchburg at Bank of the James Stadium.

As was the case in games 4 and 5 of the six-game series the previous two nights, Lynchburg fell behind early but was able to pull even with the Sox near the midway point. The Hillcats got a pair of runs in the fourth on Alexfri Planez’s RBI single and a wild pitch, then tied the game at 3 on Petey Halpin’s triple in the fifth inning.

After that, though, they let opportunities slip through their hands. Lynchburg stranded five runners — leaving the bases loaded in the seventh — and didn’t plate another run the rest of the way.

Reliever Wyatt Olds got into trouble early in the seventh inning by allowing each of the first three Lynchburg batters to reach on a hit by pitch, walk and single, respectively. But he was as effective and efficient as possible against the next three batters, bouncing back with consecutive strikeouts on nine pitches to escape the jam.