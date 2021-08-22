Salem wins fourth straight over Hillcats to capture series

Salem needed extra innings to take down the host Hillcats on both Friday and Saturday. In the finale of the six-game series Sunday, however, the Red Sox made sure to put the game away earlier.
The visitors scored eight unanswered runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings and wrapped up a fourth straight win, 11-3, over Lynchburg at Bank of the James Stadium.
As was the case in games 4 and 5 of the six-game series the previous two nights, Lynchburg fell behind early but was able to pull even with the Sox near the midway point. The Hillcats got a pair of runs in the fourth on Alexfri Planez’s RBI single and a wild pitch, then tied the game at 3 on Petey Halpin’s triple in the fifth inning.
After that, though, they let opportunities slip through their hands. Lynchburg stranded five runners — leaving the bases loaded in the seventh — and didn’t plate another run the rest of the way.
Reliever Wyatt Olds got into trouble early in the seventh inning by allowing each of the first three Lynchburg batters to reach on a hit by pitch, walk and single, respectively. But he was as effective and efficient as possible against the next three batters, bouncing back with consecutive strikeouts on nine pitches to escape the jam.
The Red Sox offense immediately rewarded Olds for his ability to rebound, as each of the first four batters reached in the eighth.
Antoni Flores’ double scored Alex Erro, who led off with a double, to increase Salem’s lead to 7-3. An intentional walk and single came next to load the bases, and, after two quick strikeouts, Blaze Jordan made Lynchburg pay with a grand slam.
Jordan’s knock over the fence in right-center field came on the first pitch he faced from reliever Yeury Gervacio and put the game out of reach at 11-3.
Gervacio ultimately gave up seven runs (all earned) on six hits in 1 2/3 innings, but reliever Randy Labaut (2-2) took the loss. He gave up one earned run on one hit, walked two and struck out four.
Four Lynchburg pitchers gave up 14 total hits, and six Salem players had multiple hits. Flores had three to lead the Red Sox.
Salem starter Chih-Jung Liu (4-1) earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings. He didn’t record a walk and had five strikeouts.
Three Red Sox hurlers combined to allow seven hits. Halpin led the ’Cats with two hits.
Lynchburg fell 5-1 in the series and dropped to 10 games back of the Low-A East North Division leader Salem. Up next for the Hillcats is a six-game road series beginning Tuesday with the Central Division’s Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in Kannapolis, North Carolina, followed by another road series next week.