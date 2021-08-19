Salem's early lead stands up in win over Hillcats

Salem pounced first Thursday night thanks once again to the top third of its lineup, and the Red Sox made their lead stand up this time. One night after giving up an early advantage and falling to the Hillcats, Salem bounced back, earning a 7-2 victory at Bank of the James Stadium.
Lynchburg fell behind almost immediately Thursday, giving up hits to two of the first three Salem batters. Nick Yorke singled against an 0-1 count, and Ceddanne Rafaela sent the first pitch of his at-bat over the left-field fence to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.
The Hillcats (47-46) managed a pair of runs in the seventh inning thanks to their own home run — a line-drive to center field from Miguel Jerez — but by then, the Red Sox had built enough of a cushion to survive a rally attempt.
Gilberto Jimenez recorded an RBI triple for Salem (54-39) in the sixth inning, and Jonathan Diaz became the second Salem player to homer against the first pitch he faced in the seventh. His three-run shot gave the Red Sox a 6-0 lead before Jerez answered for the Hillcats.
Blaze Jordan capped the scoring with a solo home run in the ninth to increase Salem’s 6-2 advantage to a 7-2 final margin.
The Red Sox, who upped their lead in the Low-A East North Division with the win, capitalized on their chances offensively, stranding just one runner.
Yorke, Jimenez and Rafael, the first three hitters in the lineup, combined for four hits and three RBIs. Jimenez, who had his third triple in two contests, and Tyler McDonough tallied two hits apiece.
Jerez, in addition to having the lone run-scoring hit of the night for the Hillcats, was the most productive at the plate. He went 3 for 4.
Petey Halpin was 2 for 4 with two doubles and was the only Lynchburg player to advance past first base through the first six innings. The ’Cats couldn’t string together hits, though, going 0 for 3 with Halpin on second base and stranding six total runners.
All three pitchers to take the mound Thursday for Lynchburg gave up earned runs thanks to Salem’s power hitting.
Starter Jaime Arias-Bautista (7-4) took the loss, surrendering both of his runs on the homer in the first inning. He allowed four hits in five innings and struck out eight.
The Hillcats gave up four extra-base hits, including three home runs, but they prevented further damage with their defense. Arias-Bautista and catcher Micael Ramirez each picked off a runner, and the infield erased one other runner by turning a double play in the eighth.
Salem starter Shane Drohan (5-3) earned the win after throwing five scoreless frames in which he allowed three hits, didn’t issue a walk and fanned four.