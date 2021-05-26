Shorebirds turn in eight-run sixth inning in win over Hillcats

Delmarva was mostly quiet for more than half of Tuesday night's contest against visiting Lynchburg at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland. But things changed quickly in the sixth inning.

Against a pair of Hillcats pitchers, the Shorebirds sent 13 batters to the plate and turned four hits and five walks into eight runs, pulling ahead for good on their way to a 12-7 victory.

Lynchburg led 4-2 after a two-run fourth inning, but the Hillcats (13-7) went scoreless during the next three frames.

The Shorebirds (15-5) pounced in the meantime, chasing reliever Daritzon Feliz — who recorded just one out in the sixth while issuing two walks and allowing two hits — and tagging Cade Smith for an additional four runs in the marathon frame.

Smith allowed back-to-back run-scoring singles immediately upon entering (though the three runs off those hits belonged to Feliz), which gave Delmarva a 5-4 lead. Then, after fanning the next batter, Smith issued three straight walks and gave up another two-run single to Ramon Rodriguez, allowing the advantage to balloon to 9-4, before he escaped the inning.