Shorebirds turn in eight-run sixth inning in win over Hillcats

Delmarva was mostly quiet for more than half of Tuesday night's contest against visiting Lynchburg at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland. But things changed quickly in the sixth inning.
Against a pair of Hillcats pitchers, the Shorebirds sent 13 batters to the plate and turned four hits and five walks into eight runs, pulling ahead for good on their way to a 12-7 victory.
Lynchburg led 4-2 after a two-run fourth inning, but the Hillcats (13-7) went scoreless during the next three frames.
The Shorebirds (15-5) pounced in the meantime, chasing reliever Daritzon Feliz — who recorded just one out in the sixth while issuing two walks and allowing two hits — and tagging Cade Smith for an additional four runs in the marathon frame.
Smith allowed back-to-back run-scoring singles immediately upon entering (though the three runs off those hits belonged to Feliz), which gave Delmarva a 5-4 lead. Then, after fanning the next batter, Smith issued three straight walks and gave up another two-run single to Ramon Rodriguez, allowing the advantage to balloon to 9-4, before he escaped the inning.
Delmarva tacked on three runs on Gunnar Henderson’s seventh-inning homer off Zach Hart, who also issued a pair of walks during his outing. Will Bartlett answered with a three-run shot for Lynchburg, cutting the lead to a more respectable five runs, but that’s as close as the Hillcats got.
Five of Delmarva’s 10 hits came in the sixth and seventh innings. The Hillcats tallied six hits on the night, with Angel Martinez leading the way with a 2-for-4 performance complete with two RBIs.
Martinez knocked a solo shot to right field in the game’s first at-bat and tacked on an RBI single in the fourth.
Christian Cairo and Johnathan Rodriguez had an RBI each for Lynchburg on a single and bases-loaded walk, respectively.
Henderson and Rodriguez had three hits apiece for Delmarva, and Mason Janvrin recorded two hits.
Feliz (1-2) took the loss after tossing just 1 1/3 innings in relief for Lynchburg. Four Hillcats pitchers combined to issue 13 walks. All 12 of Delmarva’s runs were earned.
Noah Denoyer (1-0) earned the win. He gave up three runs (all earned) on two hits, walked three and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings of relief.
The Hillcats fell to 0-2 against the Shorebirds in the six-game series, which continues with Game 3 at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Perdue Stadium.