Jose Devers wasn’t particularly pleased with the way his plate appearance ended Sunday afternoon. He would’ve liked to put a swing on the ball after stepping to the dish for the final time as a Lynchburg Hillcat in 2023, but he didn’t get the chance; he was plunked hard in the abdomen on the first pitch instead.

So Devers, clearly unhappy as he removed all his batting gear and tossed his bat aside, trotted down to first base. A teammate, Angel Genao, stood at third. One out was up on the scoreboard in left field at Bank of the James Stadium, and the Hillcats trailed 3-2.

Angel Zarate’s strikeout followed, and then Robert Lopez walked, increasing Lynchburg’s likelihood of winning only slightly, to just over 27%.

But the probability didn’t matter to Juan Benjamin — and Devers, the man on the team who’s almost always wearing a smile, according to manager Jordan Smith, swapped the disappointment he’d felt only minutes before for his signature grin.

Benjamin sent a sharp ground ball through the left side for a single, and Devers followed Genao’s tying run with his game-winning run on a slide into home plate that beat the throw from left field. He popped up and sprinted toward the right side of the diamond, where the contents of a cooler had been emptied over Benjamin amid a celebratory mob.

“That was like a Hallmark finish,” said Smith, who’d just wrapped up his first campaign as manager of a full-season affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. “You just can’t make that stuff up.”

The 4-3 victory put a bow on Lynchburg’s first winning season since 2018.

It marked win No. 67 on the year that stretched from April to September, and win No. 36 in the second half. The Hillcats, Cleveland’s Low-A affiliate, posted a .565 winning percentage in that portion after recording a .477 showing in the first half, and went 67-64 (.511) overall.

The team was in the Carolina League playoff hunt until the final week of the year, and finished one spot out of qualifying for the four-team postseason.

“Winning seasons are what you want. You want to play in the postseason as well, but … you always want to win,” Smith said. "It’s more fun when you win.”

A handful of factors influenced the uptick in success, but chemistry, perseverance and an increase in experience were perhaps were the most important, Smith explained.

Down the stretch, young hitters started to put to use their gained understanding of how the game is played at the professional level. Situational hitting, Smith said, got much better, and the Hillcats made the most of their at-bats.

Wuilfredo Antunez and Benjamin, for example, finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the Carolina League in batting average (at .275 and .271) and inside the top 12 in on-base percentage. The players — ages 21 and 20, respectively — also were among the top 21 in the league in slugging percentage, with big hits in the waning stages of the season.

Angel Zarate, a rookie out of the University of North Carolina, tallied 50 RBIs in 68 games.

Devers, 20, concluded the year with a .345 on-base percentage and also showcased the Hillcats’ ability to put pressure on opponents on the base paths.

He had 34 stolen bases, good for fifth in the league. Guy Lipscomb was fourth with 48, despite missing a significant portion of the season with an injury (he appeared in 75 games).

As a team, Lynchburg swiped 266 bags — second in all of Minor League Baseball as of Monday evening. It finished with a 77% stolen base percentage, better than the rest of the league by a wide margin.

“We were aggressive-minded base-runners. We really wanted to force the other team to play at our speed,” Smith said.

Early in the year, the ’Cats also set the all-time MiLB record for stolen bases in a game (since the statistic has been tracked) with 12.

Nate Furman, a rookie infielder and the first position player from Lynchburg to earn a promotion this season, stole two bases in that game as part of a memorable 40-game stretch with the Hillcats in which he rose to the top of the leaderboard in multiple offensive categories as an everyday player.

He and players like C.J. Kayfus and Alex Mooney, two 2023 Guardians draftees, immediately made an impact in Lynchburg. Kayfus and Mooney arrived late in the year, and forced other players to focus on improving their stock, Smith said.

“I think it’s always fun when guys that are here can see there’s constantly guys that are coming up behind you,” he said. “You’ve gotta keep on moving or else you’re gonna run out of steam in your career. So I think it was a good mix of, ‘Let’s get after it a little bit. These guys are here and ready to play and perform.’”

Austin Peterson, a rookie starting pitcher, also performed well. He finished fourth in the league among qualified pitchers with a 4.54 ERA, quickly finding his groove with the pitch clock and learning what a professional strike zone looks like.

Florida State alumnus Parker Messick pitched well as a starter and joined reliever and UNC product Shawn Rapp as hurlers who were promoted early in their rookie seasons.

The bullpen, including Miguel Vinicio, Samuel Vasquez and others, improved as the season wore on, too.

“Early on it was kind of all over the place,” Smith said. “It felt like we were constantly giving away leads. And down the stretch, they kind of settled in and they were able to … keep us in the game [in close games].”

Despite the 2023 campaign feeling like “the fastest season of my entire career” as a coach or player, Smith said his experience in Lynchburg — a community the Minnesota native said he enjoyed, especially because of the Hillcats fan base — offered up plenty of memorable moments. And leading a staff and players that gelled well on the field and in the clubhouse made the slog of a 131-game season enjoyable.

“This team all year has had fun, played to the last out. That’s kind of been our motto is just finish the game. Play all 27 outs. Whatever happens, happens, but we need to play until that last out’s made,” Smith said, pointing to Sunday’s walk-off win as the perfect example, “and we saw that [in the finale].”