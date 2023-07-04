The Lynchburg Hillcats and their fellow Carolina League teams are just past the midway point of the 2023 season. By now, the players and coaching staff who’ve called the Hill City home in the spring and summer months have learned plenty about themselves.

They know who can rack up strikeouts on the mound. Who can make the highlight-reel plays around the diamond. Who can provide the timely hits.

They also know what it’s like to live out of suitcases and spend long days at the ballpark, most often without much reprieve from the grind.

“It’s grueling,” said manager Jordan Smith, the man tasked in his first year in Lynchburg with helping players develop as they pursue dreams of one day competing in the big leagues. Smith spent eight years in the minors, rising as high as the Triple-A level before continuing his career in a mentoring role with the Cleveland Guardians organization, so he knows well the experience of a professional baseball player.

In a span of less than six months, those athletes and their teams play more than 130 games; in the Carolina League, that amounts to six-day work weeks for the majority of the campaign. And the stretch of games teams in the league currently are in the midst of is even more grueling: the six days on, one day off schedule was replaced with a pair of back-to-back, six-game series.

The Hillcats dropped the first of those, 4-2, to Delmarva after losing three straight, but embarked on the series with Salem an unchanged mindset.

“Really it’s just play the game hard, trust the process, have fun doing it,” Smith said.

The Fourth of July on Tuesday, and all the festivities that surrounded it at Bank of the James Stadium, provided special opportunities for players to embrace that last objective, as they have all season.

The allure of holiday fireworks displays following both Monday and Tuesday’s games drew massive crowds to the ballpark. Monday’s crowd of 3,210 was just off the season record at the time, 3,372, set on Opening Day. On Tuesday, 4,072 spectators packed the stadium, and most stuck around for the postgame show despite a rain delay to start the night.

Crowds at Bank of the James generally sit at 2,000 or less, so the team knew this midpoint of its 12-game homestand provided the chance put on a memorable display on the diamond, too, as it played the sport considered America’s pastime on the day often referred to as America’s birthday.

“It’s a lot of fun to be a part of it,” said Austin Peterson, a starting pitcher who, along with his teammates and coaches, turned up to the ballpark Tuesday in Fourth of July outfits. At least four members of the team sported hot dog suits for their pregame routine, before the stands started filling up.

Peterson, who is scheduled to start Wednesday, and 11 other members of the 2022 draft class were on the Opening Day roster for the Hillcats, the Guardians’ low-A affiliate. Since the start of the season back in April, four of the guys in that group have been promoted. All four of the players to be called up to Lake County from Lynchburg are rookies.

“It’s definitely guys who are deserving of it,” said Peterson, who now is part of a pitching staff that’s had to find ways to replace the production of relievers Shawn Rapp and Magnus Ellerts and starter Parker Messick. Rapp represented the first departure from the Hill City. Messick was the team’s latest call-up following his promotion last week. Nate Furman, an infielder, also is now on the High-A Lake County Captains.

Among Peterson and his teammates, along with the coaching staff, happiness for that quartet is the consensus feeling. But their success also has served as motivation for players like Peterson. “It makes you work a little bit harder,” he said. “You want to get in that position.”

Peterson and a handful of others still in Lynchburg have made a case for doing that sooner rather than later.

In the Carolina League, Peterson ranks second for ERA (3.12) among qualified pitchers. He’s coming off his best outing of the season thus far. He pitched eight shutout innings en route to his third win of the year, allowing two hits and striking out two without walking any batters last week.

“Probably the longest I’ve gone in my career now that I think about it. It was a lot of fun getting to keep going back out there,” he said.

Peterson, who was an All-American in his final collegiate season at UConn, has had to make adjustments since turning pro. The strike zone he’s seen so far, for example, has been “a little bit more than north and south than east and west,” he said. And he’s had to work around more batters on the base paths, but he’s also enjoyed that challenge of situational pitching and learning how to use the pitch clock to his advantage.

The Hillcats also boast a handful of young but smart batters, including Angel Zarate, who’s found himself in the leadoff spot since Furman’s departure and since he’s returned from a stint on the injured list and at a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League.

His goal — since stepping into the spot in the batting order he often took during his college days at the University of North Carolina — has been to “go out there and compete,” and figure out how to make adjustments against the opposing hurler pitch to pitch, rather than settling for doing so “at-bat to at-bat.”

The approach has resulted in a batting average of .298 for Zarate, also a 2022 draftee, and 11 extra-base hits. He notched his first professional home run July 1.

“It was good to finally get into one,” he said. “I at least wanted one.”

He and the rest of the Hillcats lineup, bolstered by his fellow 2022 draftees, have showcased a patient approach at the plate. They lead the league in on-base percentage and walks drawn (along with stolen bases).

That ability is one Smith hopes his team can continue to display, and he hopes gained experience also results in players “[figuring] out contact point, where they need to hit the ball to drive it.”

The “grind” to get there continues at home for the Hillcats through Sunday against Salem (following a series-opening loss, 4-2, on Tuesday that left Lynchburg with a 35-40 overall record and 4-6 mark in the second half). A four-day break (their first extended reprieve of the season) follows, and then the youthful ’Cats embark on their final 56 outings of the year.

Lynchburg is in pursuit of a second-half Carolina League North Division title and spot in the playoffs, where players could keep making their case for one day becoming a major leaguer.

“It’s rewarding, it’s fun,” Smith said of managing a cast of talented athletes. “We want to see these kids live out their childhood dreams.”

PHOTOS: Fans flock to Hillcats' Fourth of July game