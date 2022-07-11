 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Region roundup: Drinkard fails to qualify for U.S. Women's Am; Libbey the top seed at Bobby Bowers

  • 0
CVP Jillian Drinkard 3

Jillian Drinkard hits her tee shot at hole 10 at the Boonsboro Country Club during the Donna Andrews Invitational on June 27.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

Jillian Drinkard stayed within striking distance of second place throughout her round Monday at Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian. She wasn’t able to string enough birdies together to make her move and qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Drinkard, an Appomattox native who starred for four seasons at Methodist University, shot 1-over 73 and finished three shots out of qualifying for the amateur championship.

JiaCheng Emma Tang, who has verbally committed to play at Navy, claimed medalist honors by shooting 5-under 67. James Madison University’s Tatum Walsh secured the final qualifying spot by shooting 2-under 70.

High Point’s Danielle Suh (1 under) and Missouri’s Skylar Sload (even par) are the first and second alternates, respectively.

Drinkard was 2 over at the turn and moved to 1 over with a birdie at the par-5 13th. She gave that stroke back with a bogey at the par-3 14th, then moved back to 1 over with a birdie at the par-3 17th.

People are also reading…

She finished in a tie for fifth with Naomi Mitchell.

The one-round qualifier capped a busy week for Drinkard in the Richmond area.

She advanced to match play at the VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship at Meadowbrook Country Club and lost to eventual champion Kendall Turner in the quarterfinal round.

Libbey claims medalist honors at Bobby Bowers Memorial

New Covenant rising junior Luke Libbey claimed medalist honors in stroke play qualifying for the Bobby Bowers Memorial Junior Golf Tournament at Springfield Golf & Country Club in Springfield.

Libbey secured the No. 1 seed for the 32 players who advanced to match play by shooting 4-under 67. He was 1 over at the turn and recorded five birdies on the back nine.

Libbey and Michael Stanford will meet in Tuesday’s Round of 32. The Round of 16 and quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday, with the semifinals and championship slated for Thursday.

Libbey was one of three co-medalists this past Thursday in a qualifier for the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship.

Libbey, Shrey Sharma and Teddy Ross each shot 1-over 71.

Recent Jefferson Forest graduate Conner Kail also qualified by shooting 3-over 73 to finish eighth. The top 10 finishers qualified for the championship, which is slated for July 25 through 27 at River Bend Club in Great Falls.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Amazon Prime Video as studio analyst

Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Amazon Prime Video as studio analyst

Ryan Fitzpatrick is taking his magic touch to the broadcast booth. Amazon Prime Video says Fitzpatrick is joining the streaming service as an analyst for its first season as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.” Fitzpatrick will be part of Amazon's pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. The 39-year-old journeyman quarterback recently retired after a 17-year career in which he started for a record nine teams, earning the nickname “FitzMagic.” Fitzpatrick joins Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman as studio analysts. Al Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as his booth partner.

Ravens sign LB Steven Means, who made 29 starts for Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Steven Means. The Ravens announced the move Friday. Means started 29 games for the Atlanta Falcons across the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Prior to that, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Means has six sacks and three forced fumbles in his career.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles becomes youngest person to receive presidential Medal of Freedom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert