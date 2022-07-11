Region roundup: Drinkard fails to qualify for U.S. Women's Am; Libbey the top seed at Bobby Bowers

Jillian Drinkard stayed within striking distance of second place throughout her round Monday at Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian. She wasn’t able to string enough birdies together to make her move and qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Drinkard, an Appomattox native who starred for four seasons at Methodist University, shot 1-over 73 and finished three shots out of qualifying for the amateur championship.

JiaCheng Emma Tang, who has verbally committed to play at Navy, claimed medalist honors by shooting 5-under 67. James Madison University’s Tatum Walsh secured the final qualifying spot by shooting 2-under 70.

High Point’s Danielle Suh (1 under) and Missouri’s Skylar Sload (even par) are the first and second alternates, respectively.

Drinkard was 2 over at the turn and moved to 1 over with a birdie at the par-5 13th. She gave that stroke back with a bogey at the par-3 14th, then moved back to 1 over with a birdie at the par-3 17th.

She finished in a tie for fifth with Naomi Mitchell.

The one-round qualifier capped a busy week for Drinkard in the Richmond area.

She advanced to match play at the VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship at Meadowbrook Country Club and lost to eventual champion Kendall Turner in the quarterfinal round.

Libbey claims medalist honors at Bobby Bowers Memorial

New Covenant rising junior Luke Libbey claimed medalist honors in stroke play qualifying for the Bobby Bowers Memorial Junior Golf Tournament at Springfield Golf & Country Club in Springfield.

Libbey secured the No. 1 seed for the 32 players who advanced to match play by shooting 4-under 67. He was 1 over at the turn and recorded five birdies on the back nine.

Libbey and Michael Stanford will meet in Tuesday’s Round of 32. The Round of 16 and quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday, with the semifinals and championship slated for Thursday.

Libbey was one of three co-medalists this past Thursday in a qualifier for the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship.

Libbey, Shrey Sharma and Teddy Ross each shot 1-over 71.

Recent Jefferson Forest graduate Conner Kail also qualified by shooting 3-over 73 to finish eighth. The top 10 finishers qualified for the championship, which is slated for July 25 through 27 at River Bend Club in Great Falls.