Region roundup: Drinkard falls to Turner in state am quarterfinals, and more

Jillian Drinkard and Kendall Turner each had an answer for the other during their quarterfinal match Wednesday at the VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship at Meadowbrook Country Club in Richmond.

The two exchanged birdies and pars. Each one threw in an eagle for good measure.

Turner, the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association player of the year, was able to rattle off back-to-back birdies to keep her state am alive.

Turner, a rising redshirt junior at James Madison, edged Drinkard, 2 and 1, in a hotly contested quarterfinal matchup. It ended Drinkard’s deepest run in the state am after she failed to qualify for match play in 2018 and 2019.

“Me and Jillian’s match was just a whole lot of fun,” Turner told the VSGA. “It was very back and forth, and we both made a lot of birdies. I was just able to make a lot of putts again today.”

Turner made birdies at Nos. 15 and 16 to go 2 up on Drinkard. Both players made par at the par-3 17th to give Turner the win.

Drinkard, the 2021 Division III player of the year, had the longest match of the day with a 21-hole victory over Annabelle Jennings in the Round of the 16.

She got off to a fast start against Turner with an eagle at the par-4 first.

Turner took a 1 up lead after a birdie at No. 3 and an eagle at No. 4.

Drinkard tied the match three times at Nos. 7, 11 and 13, but Turner had an answer each time. She took one-shot leads with birdies at Nos. 9 and 12, and then used the back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 to seal the win.

Drinkard’s next event is the U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier set for Monday at Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Defensive lineman Nairne commits to Liberty

Eliyt Nairne, a rising senior at Olympic High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, verbally committed to Liberty on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Nairne is the first defensive lineman in the Flames’ 2023 recruiting class and the ninth overall verbal commitment. He posted 27 tackles and seven sacks in nine games during his junior season.

Nairne held 15 reported offers from programs such as East Carolina, Georgia State, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky.

Nairne and linebacker Olan Robinson, from Newton High School in Georgia, are the only defensive players in the recruiting class.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Livingstone hired as assistant at Liberty

Shelby Livingstone, a former volunteer assistant at Baylor, was hired as an assistant coach at Liberty on Wednesday.

She replaces Austin Alexis, who was hired as the head volleyball coach at Texas Southern in April.

Livingstone spent the past three seasons as a volunteer assistant at Baylor. She was a five-year letter winner at Rice and led the Owls to the NCAA Tournament as a senior in 2018.

COLLEGE TENNIS

LU’s Parra Romero honored by VaSID

Liberty’s Maria Juliana Parra Romero was named the Virginia Sports Information Directors’ University Division women’s tennis rookie of the year. She previously was named the ASUN Conference freshman of the year after going 29-5 as the Flames’ No. 1 singles player.

Esther Lovato and Tiffany Nguyen were second-team selections.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 1

Three Lynchburg pitchers combined on a three-hitter, Carson Tucker and Junior Sanquintin had three hits apiece, and the Hillcats cruised to a win over Fredericksburg at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg.

Starter Trenton Denholm (4-2) was electric in his start. The right-hander, a 14th-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, allowed one earned run on two hits, walked three and struck out five. He has not suffered a loss since May 8 against the FredNats (42-35).

Hugo Villalobos allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings of relief. Tyler Thornton worked around a leadoff walk to face the minimum in the ninth inning.

The Hillcats (40-37) used a three-run fourth inning to take control. Two runs scored when Luis Durango reached on an error, and Tucker drove in Durango with a single.

Tucker added an RBI single in the eighth that scored Durango.

Sanquintin’s double in the third inning scored Jake Fox.

Steven Williams accounted for two of the Nationals’ three hits. He hit a solo homer in the fifth inning and had a leadoff single in the seventh.

Jeremy De La Rosa went 1 for 4 with a two-out single in the first inning.

The win is the second for the Hillcats in the last three games. They closed their series at Salem with a 6-2 triumph Sunday, then dropped a 6-2 decision at Fredericksburg on Monday.