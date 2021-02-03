Region roundup: Hart set for marquee event at KnuckleMania; Randolph men win after layoff; and more

Britain Hart, a Bedford native and graduate of Staunton River High School and Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg) will enter the spotlight this weekend when she steps into the ring for the 12th fight of her professional career.
Hart will take on Paige VanZant, the former UFC fighter and star who’s risen to fame on social media and via her appearance on “Dancing with the Stars,” in the marquee event of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship league. The two face off in the women’s 125-pound division during BKFC 16 on Friday.
The event, also known as KnuckleMania — which will take place in Tampa, Florida, the same place where Sunday’s Super Bowl will be played — is set to begin at 9 p.m. and is available via Pay Per View on all major satellite and streaming providers.
Hart is 4-4-3 in her pro career, has completed three BKFC fights and is coming off a win in her most recent fight in November, while VanZant will be making her BKFC debut.
Hart is having her wish granted through Friday’s fight; after her November win via a fourth-round technical knockout, she said VanZant was up next on her list. In a news conference Wednesday, Hart echoed that sentiment and again affirmed her belief she would come out on top of Friday’s bout.
VanZant, in her interviews ahead of the event, has said her move to BKFC will give her the opportunity to showcase her strength of striking, and is excited for the upcoming fight against Hart.
“Honestly, I’m really excited about this matchup,” VanZant told MMA Fighting. “… I’m going into her world, something she’s already competed at. … People should know this Britain chick; she’s no joke, absolutely. I think that’s what makes me rise to the occasion more. I know I have to take this so seriously because I know how tough she is."
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Randolph 91, Bridgewater 81
Randolph, playing for the first time in a week after having three games canceled, didn't show any rust Wednesday night at Giles Gymnasium.
Danny Bickey scored 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting to lead four players in double figures and the WildCats shot 47% from the field to claim their first victory of the season.
Bickey gave the WildCats (1-2, 1-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) the lead for good with 7:54 remaining when his 3-pointer put RC ahead 72-70.
CJ Loving (Amherst County) added 14 points and eight rebounds. He shot 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and scored four points in the final 21 seconds.
Justin Dula had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and AJ Marshall finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Dula and RC held a plus-18 rebounding advantage and outscored Bridgewater (2-3, 2-2) 50-40 in the paint.
The WildCats shot 21 of 28 from the charity stripe, while Bridgewater shot 6 of 14. Alec Topper scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Bridgewater. David Oliveras and Andy Pack each scored 18 points.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 63, Shenandoah 58
Maggie Quarles scored 18 points and converted on a three-point play with 1:26 remaining to give Lynchburg a lead it held on to in edging Shenandoah at Turner Gymnasium.
Quarles scored 14 of the final 15 points for UL (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) and was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line over the final 86 seconds.
Lynchburg shot 17 of 21 from the charity stripe, and the strong shooting there offset a game in which it shot 38.2% from the field and 4 of 11 from 3-point range.
Abby Oguich had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Lizzie Davis finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
The UL starting five accounted for 60 of the team’s 63 points.
Sierra St. Cyr led Shenandoah (1-3, 0-2) with 24 points. Olivia Weinel added 12 points.
Weinel’s layup with 1:56 remaining tied the game at 51.
SU went 1 of 4 from the free-throw line after Quarles’ go-ahead three-point play, and that allowed Lynchburg to build a lead that withstood Shenandoah finishing the game making 3 of 4 shots.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Liberty picked to win ASUN title
Liberty, the 2019 ASUN Conference tournament champion, was voted by the league coaches as the preseason favorite Wednesday.
The Flames secured four first-place votes and 73 points, while Stetson was voted to finish second with two first-place votes and 69 points.
Liberty senior shortstop Cam Locklear, who took advantage of the NCAA waiver for an extra year of eligibility, was voted as the preseason defensive player of the year. He is joined on the preseason all-conference team by first baseman Logan Mathieu, outfielder Gray Betts and pitcher Mason Meyer.