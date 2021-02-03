Region roundup: Hart set for marquee event at KnuckleMania; Randolph men win after layoff; and more

Britain Hart, a Bedford native and graduate of Staunton River High School and Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg) will enter the spotlight this weekend when she steps into the ring for the 12th fight of her professional career.

Hart will take on Paige VanZant, the former UFC fighter and star who’s risen to fame on social media and via her appearance on “Dancing with the Stars,” in the marquee event of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship league. The two face off in the women’s 125-pound division during BKFC 16 on Friday.

The event, also known as KnuckleMania — which will take place in Tampa, Florida, the same place where Sunday’s Super Bowl will be played — is set to begin at 9 p.m. and is available via Pay Per View on all major satellite and streaming providers.

Hart is 4-4-3 in her pro career, has completed three BKFC fights and is coming off a win in her most recent fight in November, while VanZant will be making her BKFC debut.

Hart is having her wish granted through Friday’s fight; after her November win via a fourth-round technical knockout, she said VanZant was up next on her list. In a news conference Wednesday, Hart echoed that sentiment and again affirmed her belief she would come out on top of Friday’s bout.