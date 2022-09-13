Region roundup: Hillcats lose in pitchers' duel to open Carolina League postseason, and more

Lynchburg starter Trenton Denholm matched Fredericksburg starter Jackson Rutledge pitch for pitch over seven innings. Each hurler stymied the opposing offense. They racked up strikeouts and pitched deep into the opener of the Carolina League Divisional Series at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg.

Two errors in the fourth inning were the difference in the Nationals heading to the Hill City with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Hillcats 19-year-old left fielder Lexer Saduy committed a pair of errors in the fourth inning. His first allowed Will Frizzell to reach to lead off the frame, and the second prevented a play from being made at the plate five batters later. Fredericksburg took advantage of those miscues to claim a 2-0 win in front of an announced crowd of 3,803 Tuesday evening.

The only scoring in the pitchers’ duel gave Fredericksburg an early series lead. The series shifts to Lynchburg for Thursday’s Game 2, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

An if-necessary Game 3 will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Denholm was the hard-luck loser despite matching his season high with seven innings pitched. The right-hander allowed two unearned runs on four hits, walked one and struck out five while throwing 54 of his 73 pitches for strikes.

It matched his seven-inning performance on June 18 that resulted in a win over Down East.

Denholm’s stellar start was spoiled by a Lynchburg offense that struggled at the end of the regular season, and those struggles again continued into the postseason.

The Hillcats were held to three hits, and only five base runners reached against Rutledge and closer Marlon Perez.

Rutledge, the Washington Nationals’ first-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, scattered three hits, walked one and struck out six over a season-high eight innings pitched.

Perez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Hillcats shortstop Dayan Frias went 2 for 4 with singles in the fourth and sixth innings. Jake Fox recorded a leadoff single in the first inning, and Isaiah Greene and Jorge Burgos reached on a walk and a hit by pitch, respectively, in the fourth.

Lynchburg loaded the bases in the fourth inning with one out against Rutledge, but Rutledge escaped the jam by getting Will Bartlett to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Nats struck in the bottom half of the frame.

Frizzell’s fly ball to left field was dropped by Saudy, allowing Frizzell to reach second.

James Wood drew a one-out walk to put two on for Sammy Infante (3 for 3), who laced a double to left that easily scored Frizzell for the go-ahead run. An errant throw by Saduy allowed Wood to score and Infante to reach third.

Lynchburg only had one batter reach over the final five frames, but Frias was erased in the sixth inning by another double play.

MEN’S GOLF

Tinsley misses cut at U.S. Mid-Am

Amherst native Marshall Tinsley’s stay in the eastern part of Wisconsin was extended two days because of inclement weather. He came within one shot of extending his stay even longer.

The Amherst County High School graduate finished the two stroke-play rounds at the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship at 4-over par, one shot back of a playoff that featured 17 players vying for the final 12 spots in the Round of 64.

Tinsley shot 3-over 74 in Saturday’s first round at Erin Hills to put himself into contention for one of the 64 spots in match play. Sunday’s second round was rained out, and Monday’s round started late because of inclement weather.

Tinsley played the first three holes at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club on Monday night, and he resumed his second round early Tuesday morning.

He was 2 over for the round at the turn and then fell to 3 over following a bogey at the par-4 11th. Tinsley recorded back-to-back birdies at the par-4 16th and the par-3 17th to move to 1 over for the round and 4 over for the tournament.

Tinsley recorded par at the par-5 18th to finish his second round at 1-over 71.

He posted a two-day total of 4-over 145.