Region roundup: Libbey advances at Bobby Bowers Memorial, and more

Fox Puss Invitational

Luke Libbey tees off from No. 15 during the Fox Puss Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club on Friday, April 29, 2022.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

New Covenant rising junior Luke Libbey continued his strong summer play by easily advancing in the Bobby Bowers Memorial Junior Golf Tournament on Tuesday.

Libbey, the No. 1 seed for match play, defeated Michael Stanford 5 and 3 at Springfield Golf and Country Club in the Round of 32.

The Bobby Bowers Memorial will play the Round of 16 and the quarterfinals Wednesday, followed by the semifinals and championship Thursday.

Libbey opens the Round of 16 at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday against No. 17 seed Joseph Weinstein.

Weinstein defeated Vasilios Doulaveris 3 and 1.

The winner between Libbey and Weinstein will play in the quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

LU’s Cassady hired at Texas Tech

Paige Cassady, who has served as the pitching coach on Dot Richardson’s staff since the 2014 season, took the same position at Texas Tech on Tuesday.

Cassady is the first hire for Craig Snider’s staff. Snider was hired as the Red Raiders’ new coach on June 20.

The loss is a big one for the Flames. Cassady, who was promoted to associate head coach in 2018, oversaw a pitching staff that produced four conference pitcher of the year honors (Julia DiMartino twice in the Big South and Emily Kirby in back-to-back years in the ASUN).

The Flames played in the Durham Regional this past season. The pitching staff finished in the top 15 in the NCAA with 17 shutouts and top 30 with a 2.33 ERA.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Columbia 10, Lynchburg 4

The Hillcats lost their fifth straight game as the RiverDogs used a five-run second inning to take control Tuesday evening at Bank of the James Stadium.

The game was called after six innings. A 40-minute rain delay rendered the playing surface unplayable for the final three frames.

Columbia (54-27) built the early lead against Hillcats starter Trenton Denholm. The right-hander, who was electric last week at Fredericksburg, was throttled over his four-inning stint Tuesday night.

He allowed nine runs (six earned) on 12 hits, walked one, struck out two and surrendered two home runs. Denholm had allowed four homers over his previous 15 starts.

Oneill Manzueta’s two-run homer sparked the RiverDogs’ five-run second inning, and Willy Vasquez added a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Vasquez and Manzueta each went 3 for 3. Logan Allen went 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

The Hillcats (40-42) scored four times in the sixth inning before the rain arrived.

Yordys Valdez had an RBI single, Isaiah Greene (2 for 3) scored on a double play, and Dayan Drias and Joe Donovan followed with back-to-back RBI doubles.

Lynchburg is 5-11 in the second half of the season.

